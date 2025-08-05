Bajaj Finserv AMC Launches Bajaj Finserv Equity Savings Fund for Balanced Growth Potential and Stability

Bengaluru , 05th Aug 2025: Bajaj Finserv AMC today announced the launch of the Bajaj Finserv Equity Savings Fund, an open-ended scheme that invests across equity, arbitrage, and debt instruments. The New Fund Offer (NFO) begins on July 28, 2025 and will be on till August 11, 2025.

The fund offers investors a way to bridge the gap between traditional fixed-income instruments and high volatility equity-oriented investments. For years, traditional Indian investors have found themselves caught between two extremes—fixed deposits and other debt instruments that offer stability but often fail to beat inflation, and pure equity investments that have potential for higher long term returns but come with high volatility.

Bajaj Finserv Equity Savings Fund is designed to provide a middle ground for investors.Its portfolio combines growth-oriented equities, low-risk arbitrage opportunities, and income-generating fixed income instruments. This strategic allocation aims to deliver long term capital appreciation along with stable income potential while reducing overall portfolio volatility.

Speaking on the fund’s launch, Ganesh Mohan, Managing Director at Bajaj Finserv AMC, said, “The Bajaj Finserv Equity Savings Fund offers investors financial confidence and a steady wealth creation opportunity through a balanced approach. By combining growth-oriented equities, stable debt, and low-risk arbitrage, it aims to deliver consistent returns with reduced volatility. In an environment where inflation impacts fixed income and equity markets remain relatively unpredictable, this diversified strategy helps manage risk while capturing upside potential. With tax efficiency as an added advantage, the fund serves as a smart, all-in-one solution for disciplined and stable long-term savings growth.”

A key advantage of the fund lies in its tax-efficient structure. By maintaining a minimum of 65% overall equity allocation (including arbitrage), it qualifies as an equity-oriented scheme, making it eligible for long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax at 12.5% (along with an exemption on LTCG of up to Rs 1.25 lakh in a financial year). This structure can offer more favourable post-tax outcomes, particularly for investors in higher tax brackets, than traditional fixed income instruments.

The fund is suitable for various types of investors — those seeking limited equity exposure with controlled risk, those looking for steady income through regular withdrawals, and those seeking tax-efficient, low-volatility returns over market cycles.