Spanish Tapas, Ambassador of Spanish Jamon

Miami, FL, October 05, 2024 –The campaign “Slices of Happiness,” promoted by ASICI and INTERPORC and with ICEX Spain Export as a collaborator, has been present these days in Miami as part of the Americas Food & Beverage Show. A culinary trade event, where the flavor and tradition of Spanish products, with Spanish Jamón playing the leading role, has had a notable presence during this week.

During the week, both Spanish pork sector interprofessionals have carried out a series of actions to promote, position and boost the presence of the product in the American market, such as three show cookings, sensory tastings and a carving workshop for professionals.

In addition, and as a crowning touch, the city of Miami was the perfect setting for a tapas festival made with Spanish Jamón that delighted the American media, influencers, distributors and importers who attended the event. Happiness is people’s main goal, and this campaign seeks to show consumers why consuming Spanish Jamón can help in reaching it.

During the event, held at the well-known Spanish restaurant “Dolores But You Can Call Me Lolita,” the staff managed to promote one of the most emblematic products of Spanish gastronomy in an elegant and cosmopolitan atmosphere, through a demonstration of the “Spanish savoir-faire” centered on the world-famous Spanish tapa.

In this fashion, Spanish flavor and tradition arrived in Miami hand in hand with Spanish restaurants, the best instrument for Spanish food products to reach all over the world.

While the tasting was being held, Daniel de Miguel, Deputy Director of INTERPORC, stressed the nutritional properties Spanish Jamón has in a balanced diet, “where it provides minerals, vitamins and micro ingredients necessary for a life as intense as that of today’s society.”

Likewise, Jesús Pérez, Deputy Director of ASICI, stated that “this is a unique combination of history, tradition and versatility” and added that “Spanish Jamón is not only a core food in Spanish cuisine, but also a cultural emblem of the country as well as a symbol of Spain’s ability to share its culinary richness with the rest of the world.”

In short, a festival of flavors and culture where through a careful selection of tapas with Spanish Jamón as the protagonist, they have highlighted the diversity and richness of Spanish cuisine. Tapas are one of the most iconic dishes of Spanish cuisine. Although they can be prepared with a wide variety of ingredients, Spanish Jamón stands out as one of the most used and appreciated, from the classic slices of cured or Iberian ham on crusty bread, to innovative combinations with cheese, nuts or fruit.

Spanish Jamón, an internationally valued product

Nowadays, Spanish Jamón is increasingly popular in international markets, highly valued by chefs and diners for its unparalleled quality. In gastronomic events, restaurants and homes around the world, Spanish Jamón continues to be a symbol of great food, always maintaining its Spanish essence.

With these events, INTERPORC and ASICI continue their work to promote Spanish Jamón as part of their strategy to increase awareness and appreciation of the product in the U.S. market, following last year’s visit to New York and Washington, where gastronomic diversity is a very important driver of consumption.

Slices of Happiness is a promotional initiative that aims to share the happiness that Spanish Jamón generates among U.S. consumers and will continue over time to try to consolidate this market for Spanish manufacturers, as it has now become the leading non-EU importer of this product worldwide, with more than 34 million euros of turnover in 2023.