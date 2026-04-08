Swaranjali Delhi Announces ‘Colours of India 2026’ in Hyderabad Celebrating Classical Arts

New Delhi/Hyderabad, April 2026:

Swaranjali Delhi has announced the upcoming edition of “Colours of India 2026 Hyderabad”, a vibrant celebration of Indian classical music and dance. The event, presented in association with Tatvaa Arts and RMS Audio, will take place on April 25, 2026, at the iconic B M Birla Auditorium.

Part of an ongoing series dedicated to promoting India’s rich artistic heritage, the event will feature an eclectic mix of performances by emerging talents and acclaimed artistes, offering audiences a comprehensive cultural experience.

The programme is divided into two sessions. Session 1 will highlight promising young performers, including a dance presentation by Rhythm Dance Academy, followed by vocal and sitar performances by students of Akshay Vat Sangeet Mahavidyalaya. The session will also feature taal vadya by disciples of Pt. Gajender Shewalker and vocal renditions by disciples of Swarasya Gurukulam.

Session 2 will showcase renowned artists from both Carnatic and Hindustani traditions. The line-up includes Carnatic violin recital by Vid. B. Pavan Singh, Hindustani vocal performance by Smt. Hemangi Bhagat, and a sitar recital by Pt. Rampaparnna Bhattacharjee. Accompanying artists for the evening include Shri Susamoy Mishra, Shri Vivek Kayal, Shri Rahul Deshpande, and Shri Rama Krishna, adding depth and richness to the performances.

The event will be anchored by Smt. Sikha Mahanta Nath, ensuring a seamless and engaging experience for attendees.

With support from Shreyas Webmedia Solutions Pvt. Ltd and RMS Audio Hyderabad, the event underscores a collaborative effort to promote classical arts and provide a platform for both established and emerging talent.

Open to all, Colours of India 2026 Hyderabad invites art enthusiasts, connoisseurs, and the general public to witness an immersive celebration of India’s timeless musical and dance traditions.

For further details and RSVP, interested attendees can visit the official website of Swaranjali or contact the organisers directly.