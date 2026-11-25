Tokyo, Japan, Nov 25: transcosmos announced that Misaki Nobata, an athlete employee of the company, competed in the ISSF (International Shooting Sport Federation) World Championship Doha 2026, held in Qatar in November 2026, and won bronze medals in women’s 50m rifle 3 positions and the women’s 10m air rifle team event. Her bronze-medal finish in women’s 50m rifle 3 positions earned her the opportunity to compete for Japan in the event at the LA 2028 Olympic Games.

Results of the ISSF World Championship Doha 2026: https://www.issf-sports.org/competitions/3421

■Event overview

Event name: ISSF World Championship Doha 2026

Date: Sunday, November 1 to Friday, November 13, 2026

Venue: Doha, Qatar

■Comment from Misaki Nobata

“I am very pleased to have finished third in women’s 50m rifle 3 positions at the ISSF World Championship and earned the opportunity to compete for Japan in this event at the LA 2028 Olympic Games. During the qualification process for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, I was unable to achieve the results I had hoped for, and it took me a long time to finally qualify. Although I eventually made it to the Games, the process was mentally very challenging, as I constantly struggled with frustration and pressure. Having gone through that experience, I made this championship one of my major goals, as it offered an opportunity to secure an Olympic qualification place at the earliest stage. Throughout this year, I have been gaining experience with the aim of reaching the finals at every international competition and earning a place at the Olympics through this championship. I am truly delighted to have achieved my biggest goal for this year. With approximately a year and a half remaining until the LA 2028 Olympic Games, I do not consider that a long time. I will make the most of each and every day and work even harder in training.”

■Misaki Nobata profile

Misaki Nobata was born on August 25, 2003, in Oita City, Oita Prefecture, Japan. She is 23 years old. Through Athnavi, an athlete employment support program operated by the Japan Olympic Committee (JOC), she joined transcosmos on April 1, 2026.

Sport: Rifle shooting

Major results:

– May 2026: ISSF World Cup (Munich)

10m Air Rifle Women: Silver medal / 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team: 6th place

– Jul 2026: ISSF World Cup (Hangzhou)

10m Air Rifle Women: Silver medal / 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women: 5th place

– Sep 2026: 80th Japan Games (Aomori)

50m Rifle 3 Positions Women: Gold medal / 50m Rifle Prone (60 shots) Women: Gold medal

– Sep 2026: 20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026

10m Air Rifle Women: 4th place / 10m Air Rifle Women Team: Bronze medal / 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team: Bronze medal /

50m Rifle 3 Positions Women: 7th place

– Oct 2026: ALL JAPAN Shooting Sport Championship (Nose)

10m Air Rifle Women: Gold medal / 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team: Gold medal / 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women: Silver medal

– Oct 2026: ISSF World Cup (Cairo)

10m Air Rifle Mixed Team: Gold medal / 10m Air Rifle Women: Bronze medal

We appreciate your continued support and encouragement for Misaki Nobata as she continues to take on new challenges and strive for even greater heights.

■transcosmos sports promotion initiatives

By incorporating athletes’ challenging spirit into the corporate culture, transcosmos aims to invigorate the organization and promote diversity in the workplace. By hiring top athletes who demonstrate a challenging spirit, persistence, and a strong will to grow, transcosmos aims to transform every employee’s mindset and further invigorate the organization. transcosmos believes that athletes’ commitment to realizing their dreams will inspire employees and, in turn, lead to the company’s growth.

https://www.transcosmos.com/company/sustainability/community/sportsPromotion.html

* transcosmos to hire top athletes as new graduates through Athnavi, a job support program by JOC

https://www.transcosmos.com/en-us/news/2026/0401

* transcosmos is a trademark or registered trademark of transcosmos inc. in Japan and other countries.

* Other company names and product or service names used here are trademarks or registered trademarks of respective companies.