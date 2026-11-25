VATICAN CITY | Nov 25: In a significant encounter at the Vatican, Dr. Bart S. Fisher, Founder and Chairman of the Give Life Foundation and three-time Nobel Prize nominee, and Dr. Sanjaanaa Jon, Vice President of the Give Life Foundation and Founder of PACT (Par Anand Charitable Trust), met His Holiness Pope Leo XIV, presenting a specially handcrafted ‘Tree of Life’ symbolising the global movement WE ARE THE NEW WORLD — UNITY • HUMANITY • SUSTAINABILITY. Shashi Abraham, representing PACT, also joined the delegation.

During the presentation, His Holiness Pope Leo XIV inquired about the significance of the Tree of Life, which Dr. Sanjaanaa Jon explained as a symbol of unity, humanity, sustainability and humanity’s shared responsibility to protect all life.

Created under WE ARE THE NEW WORLD — STYLE & SPIRITUALITY, the Tree of Life carried a universal message: One World. One Humanity. One Human Family. Its roots symbolised our shared origins, its branches represented diverse nations, cultures and faiths, while its leaves reflected the interconnected existence of humanity, animals and all living beings. Together, they embodied a collective responsibility to protect life and Mother Earth beyond borders and differences.

Central to this humanitarian vision is the Give Life Foundation Bone Marrow Registry, established by Dr. Fisher and described by the Foundation as the world’s largest bone marrow registry. The initiative seeks to expand donor participation, particularly in India, and improve access to compatible donors for patients worldwide, reinforcing the belief that saving lives transcends nationality, religion, race and geography.

As Dr. Fisher emphasised, “We are all blood brothers & Sisters. We are one human family. We are blood brothers and blood sisters.” His message reflects the extraordinary power of humanity — the ability of one individual to give another the gift of life.

The presentation also highlighted H2OMOVEMENT in collaboration with BISLERI, championing water conservation, environmental sustainability and the protection of all living beings. Reflecting this commitment, Dr. Angelo George, CEO of Bisleri International, stated, “Water is the essence of life.” The movement reinforces the belief that safeguarding water is fundamental to protecting humanity, wildlife and future generations.

Reaffirming the movement’s global vision, Dr. Sanjaanaa Jon declared, “Walking together in unity, humanity and sustainability — We Are the New World.” Through humanitarian service, interfaith harmony, cultural understanding and environmental stewardship, the movement seeks to unite nations, faiths and communities in building a more compassionate and sustainable future.

Further strengthening the delegation’s engagement at the Vatican, Dr. Fisher and Dr. Jon also had the blessed interaction His Eminence Cardinal George Jacob Koovakad, Prefect of the Vatican’s Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue. The encounter highlighted the importance of interfaith understanding, mutual respect and peaceful coexistence, reflecting the universal values of compassion, dialogue and shared humanity.

Together, this Vatican audience underscored the collective mission of Give Life Foundation, PACT, WE ARE THE NEW WORLD and H2OMOVEMENT with BISLERI — uniting the life-saving power of bone marrow donation, the preservation of our planet’s most precious resources and the promotion of global peace through compassion and collective action.

Because humanity shares one destiny, one planet and one responsibility — to protect the gift of life in every form.

ONE WORLD. ONE BLOOD. ONE HUMAN FAMILY. ONE SHARED FUTURE.

WE ARE THE NEW WORLD

UNITY • HUMANITY • SUSTAINABILITY

GIVE LIFE FOUNDATION • PACT • H2OMOVEMENT WITH BISLERI

Every Life Matters. Every Drop Matters. Humanity Is One.