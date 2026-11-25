Nagpur, Nov 25: Vice-President of India Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan inaugurated the Swayamsiddha National Conference 2026 on Women’s Empowerment at Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University in Nagpur, Maharashtra.

The conference was organised by the university’s Swayamsiddha Centre under the theme “VIJAYA – A Journey of Empowerment through Education”.

Addressing the gathering, the Vice-President said that women’s empowerment is a shared responsibility of the government, educational institutions, industry, families and society. He emphasised that universities should go beyond providing academic qualifications and help women develop skills, confidence, economic independence and leadership abilities.

He noted the growing participation of women in higher education and said that their achievements reflected India’s progress towards women-led development. He also highlighted the contributions of 15 women members of the Constituent Assembly and referred to the importance of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam in strengthening women’s representation in democratic institutions.

The Vice-President urged educational institutions to create more opportunities for women, particularly those from rural, remote and economically disadvantaged backgrounds. He said education should help women enter fields such as research, entrepreneurship, administration and public life.

He also expressed hope that the proposed Maharashtra–VIJAYA Framework for Women in Higher Education would encourage sustained efforts towards women’s empowerment.

During the event, the Vice-President unveiled the Swayamsiddha logo and released two publications: Hundred Voices of Young Women and Best Practices in Higher Education. He also felicitated Swayamsiddha leaders for their contributions and joined participants in taking the ‘No to Drugs’ pledge.

Maharashtra Governor Shri Jishnu Dev Varma, University Vice-Chancellor Dr. Manali Kshirsagar, senior officials, academicians, faculty members and students attended the conference.

The Vice-President expressed confidence that the conference would lead to practical recommendations and meaningful initiatives to strengthen women’s education, independence and leadership.