[Credit: Lapland Safaris]

Nov 25: Located in Finnish Lapland, Rovaniemi is the official hometown of Santa Claus and an ideal destination for travellers looking to make their Christmas break truly memorable. Set along the Arctic Circle, the city combines festive experiences with cultural discoveries, distinctive northern cuisine and immersive adventures in the wilderness.

With Finnair’s regular direct flights connecting New Delhi to Helsinki, travelling to Finland’s winter wonderland is more accessible for Indian travellers. From Helsinki, Rovaniemi offers an opportunity to experience the magic of an Arctic Christmas, with snow-covered forests, the Northern Lights, traditional Lappish experiences and the timeless charm of Santa Claus Village.

Experience the Magic of Christmas at the Arctic Circle

A visit to Santa Claus Village, located eight kilometres from the city centre, is a highlight of Rovaniemi. Visitors can meet Santa Claus, cross the Arctic Circle and send postcards stamped at the iconic Santa Claus Main Post Office. Winter also brings husky and reindeer sleigh rides and snowmobiling. For more festive experiences, SantaPark, set in an underground cavern, offers elf schools, gingerbread decorating activities and themed attractions.

Discover the Northern Lights and Arctic Adventures

Winter in Rovaniemi presents opportunities to explore the Arctic landscape through experiences that go beyond conventional sightseeing. Guided Northern Lights excursions take visitors away from city lights in search of the aurora borealis, while husky safaris and reindeer sleigh rides offer a closer look at Lapland’s wilderness and traditions. Snowmobile excursions through snow-covered forests and the unique experience of floating in a frozen lake under the night sky further add to the appeal of an Arctic winter holiday.

Explore Rovaniemi’s Cultural and Architectural Heritage

Beyond its festive identity, Rovaniemi offers a rich cultural landscape closely linked to celebrated Finnish architect Alvar Aalto, whose Reindeer Antler Town Plan shaped the city’s layout. His influence is evident across landmarks such as the Rovaniemi Library, City Hall and Lappia House. The Arktikum Museum and Science Centre explores Arctic nature and Lapland’s history, while Korundi House of Culture showcases contemporary northern art and performances by the Lapland Chamber Orchestra.

Savour the Flavours of Finnish Lapland

Rovaniemi’s dining scene brings together traditional Lappish ingredients and contemporary cuisine. Restaurant Nili serves regional specialities featuring local fish, game, berries and mushrooms, while Sky Kitchen & View pairs northern ingredients with panoramic city views. Gustav Kitchen & Bar offers international flavours, while Cafe & Bar 21 is known for its popular sweet and savoury waffles.

Stay Amid the Arctic Landscape

Rovaniemi offers stays ranging from boutique city hotels to distinctive nature retreats. Arctic Light Hotel, housed in the city’s former town hall, offers a centrally located boutique experience. For a nature-led stay, Arctic Treehouse Hotel features contemporary design and forest views, while Arctic SnowHotel offers seasonal snow and ice suites and glass igloos, allowing guests to experience the Arctic landscape from indoors.

Making the Journey to Rovaniemi Seamless

With its combination of festive attractions, Arctic adventures, cultural experiences and distinctive hospitality, Rovaniemi offers a compelling setting for a winter holiday in Finland. Finnair further enhances the journey with convenient connections from Helsinki to Rovaniemi and other destinations across Finland, making it easier for Indian travellers to explore the country’s diverse regions as part of a seamless holiday experience.