West Bengal & Tamil Nadu Polls 2026: High-Stakes Voting Begins Amid Intense Political Contest !

West Bengal / Tamil Nadu,Apr23(BNP): Voting for the 2026 Assembly Elections commenced today in two politically significant states—West Bengal and Tamil Nadu—marking a crucial phase in India’s electoral landscape.

In West Bengal, polling is underway in 152 of the state’s 294 constituencies spread across 16 districts, including key regions such as Nandigram, Darjeeling, Siliguri, Jalpaiguri, and Cooch Behar. Approximately 3.6 crore voters are eligible to cast their votes in this phase. The second phase of polling is scheduled for April 29.

The electoral contest in the state is primarily between the ruling Trinamool Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party, amid heightened political tensions over voter list revisions and campaign narratives.

Meanwhile, in Tamil Nadu, polling is being held across all constituencies, witnessing a multi-cornered contest. The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam-led Secular Progressive Alliance is facing competition from the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam alliance with the BJP, alongside the political entry of actor Vijay, adding a new dimension to the electoral dynamics.

The DMK has focused its campaign on the “Dravidian Model” of governance and welfare initiatives, while the AIADMK-BJP alliance has campaigned on promises of corruption-free administration and an end to what they describe as “one-family rule.”

The Election Commission of India has put in place extensive security and logistical arrangements to ensure smooth, free, and fair polling across both states. Voter turnout is being closely monitored, with authorities encouraging maximum participation in the democratic process.

Polling will continue until the designated hours, with counting scheduled as per the official election timeline.