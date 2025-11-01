Sahil Kumar Das Proudly Represents Odisha as First Participant at IFSC Asian K Championship 2025

Pune, India: In a remarkable achievement for Odisha’s sporting landscape, young climbing talent Sahil Kumar Das has become the first-ever athlete from the state to qualify for the IFSC Asian K Championship 2025. The prestigious event will be held at the PCMC Climbing Complex, Yoga Park, Pimple Saudagar, Pune, from November 1st to 4th, 2025.

The IFSC Asian K Championship, one of the top competitive climbing events in Asia, brings together elite climbers from across the continent. Sahil’s participation marks a historic moment for Odisha, inspiring many young athletes in the region to pursue the rapidly growing sport of competitive climbing.

Hailing from a modest background, Sahil’s journey has been defined by dedication, resilience, and relentless training. His qualification to the continental championship is seen as a breakthrough moment, showcasing both his personal discipline and the emerging climbing culture in Odisha.

Speaking ahead of his competition, Sahil expressed immense pride in representing his state on such a grand stage. Coaches and fellow athletes have lauded his consistency, strong technique, and sportsmanship—qualities that make him a promising contender in the event.

The championship in Pune will witness athletes competing in various climbing categories, offering Sahil a valuable platform to test his skills against some of Asia’s finest. Odisha’s sports community, fans, and supporters are eagerly following his journey, hoping to see him deliver a memorable performance.

Sahil’s achievement highlights his individual excellence and underscores the potential for adventure and climbing sports to thrive in Odisha with the right support and infrastructure.