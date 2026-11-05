AAEON Releases PICO-PTH4, the World’s Smallest Intel Core Ultra Series 3-Powered Board

The PICO-PTH4 offers up to up to 180 TOPS of AI performance, an industrial-grade I/O, and both Windows® 11 and Ubuntu support.

Taipei, Taiwan, Nov 05: Leading embedded computing platform provider AAEON (Stock Code: 6579) has announced the release of the PICO-PTH4, the world’s first Pico-ITX single-board computer equipped with the new Intel® Core™ Ultra Series 3 Processor platform (formerly Panther Lake).

The board comes with a selection of 25W CPUs, with the standout being the 16-core, 16-thread Intel® Core™ Ultra X7 Processor 358H, which offers a total of 180 platform TOPS through its combination of an integrated Intel® Arc™ B390 GPU, CPU, and NPU. Alongside this, the board comes with up to 32GB of LPDDR5X system memory (up to 7,467 MT/s) and an M.2 2280 M-Key offering PCIe Gen 5 for NVMe storage.

Despite its ultra-compact 100mm x 72mm Pico-ITX form factor, the PICO-PTH4 retains the key features required by space-constrained robotics and intelligent automation applications while delivering the AI performance needed to run edge AI workloads without an external GPU. The board offers dual 2.5GbE ports, one of which provides Preboot Execution Environment (PXE) support, for high-speed networking. Meanwhile, the board’s two USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports grant camera and sensor connectivity.

For intelligent industrial automation applications, the PICO-PTH4 has a robust internal I/O, including a 20-pin COM header with two BIOS-configurable RS-232/422/485 interfaces, a 4-bit GPIO, and a 5-pin header offering a choice of SMBus, I2C, and timed GPIO functions.

For expansion, the PICO-PTH4 forgoes the SATA slot typically found on AAEON’s Pico-ITX boards, instead providing an M.2 2280 M-Key (PCIe Gen 5 x4) as well as an FPC connector with a PCIe Gen 3 x4 interface. Further expansion for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth is available through an M.2 2230 E-Key slot (PCIe Gen 4).

AAEON has indicated that the PICO-PTH4 is designed to meet the demands of modern industrial environments, particularly space-constrained robotics and intelligent automation applications. Illustrating this is the board’s robust design, which features a -20°C to 70°C operating temperature range and the option of either a 2-pin phoenix or lockable DC jack power connector.

The PICO-PTH4 is now in mass production and available for order via both the AAEON eShop and through its website contact form. .