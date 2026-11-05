EmeraNova™ Continues to Lead in Innovation By Launching Accelerator Program

PHOENIX – EmeraNova™ , a Phoenix-based medical technology company specializing in advanced tissue restoration technologies, is amplifying its mission to seek out new innovations and bring them to market through the launch of Catalyst. Catalyst, an EmeraNova™ Accelerator , is a four-month accelerator designed for startups at the frontier of tissue restoration and advanced wound care, which will include validation, mentorship, and investment opportunities. Applications are open now.

Catalyst was born from the experience that too many breakthrough innovations in healthcare never reach patients. To solve that problem, EmeraNova is actively seeking companies in medtech, biotech and pharma that have demonstrated proof of concept and have progressed to later stages of development, offering hands-on mentorship to support their growth and advancement toward commercialization across global markets.

“Catalyst came from the notion that if we can come in earlier with these technologies, perhaps we can anticipate and avoid some of the hurdles that startups suffer later on into the process because of lack of knowledge and experience,” said Dr. Carlos Encinas, Chief Science Officer at EmeraNova. “Our passion lies in identifying new technologies, and through Catalyst we can ensure the best solutions in tissue restoration are adopted into our toolbox and make it into providers’ hands.”

Catalyst will guide startups through four phases, beginning with a diagnostic and discovery stage in which founders work with experts to assess their technology, the team, market opportunity, intellectual property, regulatory and clinical readiness, and investment potential. Building on those insights, founders will develop a product and commercialization roadmap that defines priorities, milestones, and resource needs. The third phase will focus on investor readiness, helping teams refine investment materials, address due diligence gaps, and organize a data room for investor review. In the final phase, mentors will provide an assessment and executive summary as startups prepare their Demo Day presentations. The program will culminate in a live presentation to EmeraNova leadership, partners, and investors, with the opportunity for potential investment of up to $200,000 per venture.

“I was lucky enough to be mentored by some really savvy businesspeople throughout my journey and career, and so I thought it only made sense for me to pay that forward.” said EmeraNova President & CEO Jaime Leija. “Catalyst gives us a very unique opportunity to aid startup companies in the very early stages of product development and to loan them our knowledge, expertise and resources.”

Unlike traditional accelerator models, Catalyst prioritizes mentorship, education and in-depth guidance to help ensure technologies are market-ready and aligned with real-world clinical and investor expectations. Across tissue restoration, wound care, and regenerative medicine, many technologies with strong scientific foundations fail to progress beyond early validation. This challenge is less about access to funding and more about navigating the complex transition from bench success to market integration.

Over the last several years, EmeraNova has focused on partnering with technologies across the globe — like Kent Imaging, BlueDop, Imbed Biosciences, MimiX, SweetBio, Terraplasma Medical, cureVision, and Hyalomatrix — to assist in commercializing new advanced tissue restoration solutions. Catalyst will further these efforts ten-fold and drive the company forward in its mission to offer the best possible treatments to patients.