Afrotech™ 2026 Kicks off 10th Anniversary Celebration in Houston, Bringing Together Leaders in Ai, Technology, Business and Entrepreneurship

HOUSTON, TX (November 5, 2026) – AfroTech 2026 officially kicked off in Houston, marking the 10th anniversary of the conference and bringing together entrepreneurs, executives, technology professionals, creators, investors and innovators for a week of programming centered on building what’s next.

AfroTech 2026 kicks off its 10th anniversary conference in Houston.

This year’s conference continues AfroTech’s evolution beyond recruiting to focus on business exchange, entrepreneurship, innovation and opportunities for attendees to connect with the people and companies shaping the future.

Day 1 Highlights Included:

AI Edge Training Summit: Attendees participated in hands-on training designed to help professionals develop practical AI skills and apply emerging tools to their careers and businesses.

Attendees participated in hands-on training designed to help professionals develop practical AI skills and apply emerging tools to their careers and businesses. Human Centered AI for Leaders Summit: Industry leaders explored the technical possibilities and broader implications of AI.

Industry leaders explored the technical possibilities and broader implications of AI. Idea Hour with Rachel Rodgers: Entrepreneurs pitched their ideas and received real-time feedback from the Hello Seven founder.

Entrepreneurs pitched their ideas and received real-time feedback from the Hello Seven founder. Idea Hour with Arlan Hamilton: Founders took the stage to share their ideas and receive feedback from the Backstage Capital founder.

Founders took the stage to share their ideas and receive feedback from the Backstage Capital founder. Future of Marketing Summit: Conversations explored marketing leadership, brand building, media experiences and consumer trust.

Conversations explored marketing leadership, brand building, media experiences and consumer trust. Your IP Is the New Real Estate: Leaders discussed intellectual property, content and personal branding as opportunities for wealth creation.

AfroTech 2026 continues through Friday, November 6, with upcoming programming spanning healthcare innovation, policy, smart cities, entrepreneurship and the creator economy.