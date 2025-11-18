Butterfly Network Launches Compass AI to Power the Next Generation of POCUS Program Management

BURLINGTON, Mass. & NEW YORK, November 18, 2025 — Butterfly Network, Inc. (“Butterfly”, “the Company”) (NYSE: BFLY), a digital health company transforming care through innovative digital technologies for whole-body ultrasound imaging, today launched Compass AI™ – the latest generation of its enterprise software platform, powered by artificial intelligence (AI) to reduce workflow friction and support scalable, revenue-ready point-of-care ultrasound (POCUS) programs for health systems.

Most POCUS programs still use radiology-style, order-based workflows, which result in delays in documentation or orders being skipped altogether — leaving many exams undocumented, unreviewed, or unreimbursed. Compass AI replaces that with an AI-enhanced, encounter-based workflow built for POCUS, enabling documentation compliance rates of up to 94% without adding work for clinicians.1 Traditional workflows capture only about 15% of compliant studies, meaning up to 85% go unbilled; Compass AI can help translate that into as much as five times more revenue from the same clinical volume.1,2,3

Beyond documentation, Compass AI works across departments and ultrasound devices, turning POCUS from a set of siloed tools into a coordinated imaging service. It gives health systems the visibility and governance needed to scale, allowing administrators to track usage, credentialing, quality, and potential ROI — strengthening profitability, compliance, and care quality in real time. Key features* of Compass AI™ include:

Documentation Agent — Ambient voice dictation completes notes during exams, cutting charting time by up to 25%.

QA Agent — Streamlines QA through AI-powered image review and feedback, reducing manual work and accelerating turnaround.

Program Dashboard — Tracks usage, compliance, credentialing and unbilled scans while surfacing potential ROI.

Seamless Integration — Connects with EHRs, PACS and SSO to route studies directly into the medical record and prevent lost images.

Fleet Visibility — Supports governance across users and devices for system-wide scale.

“Health systems want to expand POCUS and capture more value, but they’ve been held back by undocumented exams, compliance risk and administrative burden that take clinicians away from patients,” said Joseph DeVivo, President, CEO and Chairman of Butterfly Network. “Compass AI changes that. It gives organizations the workflows and interoperability to manage POCUS programs at scale — no blind spots, no fragmented care, no added risk. To me, it’s a path to easy money: capturing value that was already there, just being missed.”