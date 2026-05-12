Deel Expands Deel IT Capabilities with Acquisition of SaaS Procurement Platform Sastrify

May 12: Deel, the global HR and Payroll company through Deel IT is expanding into software management, bringing license purchasing, renewal management, and spend optimization into one platform. To accelerate that, Deel is acquiring Sastrify, a SaaS procurement and management platform built to give companies real visibility into what software they’re buying, what they’re actually using, and what it’s all costing them.

Sastrify was built by founders Sven and Max, who’ve spent their careers solving exactly this problem. They understand the complexity of SaaS procurement at scale, the hidden costs, the fragmented workflows, the contracts that slip through. We’re bringing their entire team’s expertise into Deel, pairing their knowledge with more resources and reach to build a full-stack solution for customers.

This matters because software has become one of the fastest-growing and least-understood costs for modern companies. And with the explosion of AI tools, this cost is on track to double.

Most companies are still tracking contracts in spreadsheets, chasing renewals, and managing tools across disconnected systems. Procurement happens in one place, usage data lives in another, and no one has a complete picture until it’s too late to act on it.

Deel IT changes that.

Starting this quarter, Deel IT will give companies a clear view of what software they’re using, what they’re spending, and what’s coming up for renewal, without the manual work. Sastrify adds the layer that turns visibility into action: usage intelligence, pricing benchmarks, and purchasing in one place. This means tech teams aren’t just reviewing costs, they’re making smarter decisions to cut shelfware, prevent surprise auto-renewals, and they can negotiate from a position of power.

Deel IT is now a single system that brings together hardware and software provisioning, security and management, with built-in visibility, control, and cost optimization. Plus 24/7 support.

The result is IT that actually runs. Not IT that needs to be chased.