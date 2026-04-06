Gujarat CM Shri Bhupendra Patel Inaugurates AMTC’s EV Bus Fleet assessed by IRCLASS and GlobalLogic

Strengthens cybersecurity and digital resilience of AMTC’s connected electric bus fleet through structured vehicle-level assessment

Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India, Apr 06: GlobalLogic, a Hitachi Group company, leader in digital product engineering and its strategic alliance partner IRCLASS Systems and Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (ISSPL)announced the successful completion of the first batch of cybersecurity audit for Electric Vehicle (EV) Buses deployed by the Ahmedabad Municipal Transport Corporation (AMTC). The newly secured fleet was inaugurated by the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Gujarat, Mr. Bhupendra Patel, on Feb 13th’ 2026, highlighting the state’s commitment to advancing secure, technology-enabled public transportation.

The engagement was undertaken to enhance the cybersecurity posture and operational resilience of connected BRT-compatible Midi AC Electric ITS-enabled buses by identifying and mitigating cyber risks across operational, financial, and safety-critical functions, thereby reducing the risk of potential data breaches and system disruptions.

These buses are integrated with an Intelligent Transport Management System (ITMS) incorporating GPS-based Automatic Vehicle Location Systems (AVLS), Passenger Information Systems (PIS), CCTV surveillance, and automated run-kilometer calculations for operator payments. Given this deep integration between vehicle systems and backend platforms, a structured cybersecurity assessment was critical to identifying vulnerabilities and recommending timely remediation measures.

The engagement included a comprehensive security evaluation of in-vehicle networks, firmware components, CCTV and mobile NVR (mNVR) devices, ITS modules, PIS and LED display systems, panic button mechanisms, RPAS components, APIs, web portals, and associated data storage infrastructure.

Structured Gray-box penetration testing methodologies were employed, aligned with the cybersecurity engineering and validation principles of ISO/SAE 21434, relevant cybersecurity requirements referenced under AIS-189, and threat scenarios outlined in UN R155 Annex 5.”

Mr. Bhupendra Patel, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Gujarat, said “Gujarat is committed to leading India’s transition toward sustainable and intelligent mobility. The launch of this electric bus fleet represents not only progress in clean transportation but also in building digitally secure public infrastructure. As our transport systems become increasingly connected and technology-enabled, integrating strong cybersecurity frameworks is essential to safeguard passenger safety, ensure operational reliability, and strengthen citizen confidence. This initiative reflects our vision of combining sustainability, innovation, and security to create smarter cities for the future.”

Speaking on the engagement, Piyush Jha, Group Vice President and Head – APAC, GlobalLogic, said, “As public transport systems become smarter and more connected, cybersecurity plays a critical role in ensuring passenger safety and operational reliability. Our work with AMTC reflects GlobalLogic’s commitment to strengthening digital resilience in next-generation mobility. By proactively identifying and addressing potential risks, we are helping create secure, dependable, and future-ready transport systems that citizens can trust.”

Mr. Shashi Nath Mishra, Chief Operating Officer, ISSPL, said, “In connected mobility programs of this scale, assurance cannot be limited to mechanical performance alone. The integrity of vehicle electronics, control systems, and data flows is equally critical. This partnership demonstrates how structured cybersecurity validation can uncover systemic risks early and embed safeguards before fleet-wide deployment. Working alongside GlobalLogic, we have reinforced a model where compliance, technical depth, and digital risk management converge. For public transport authorities, this sets a benchmark for how electric and intelligent fleets should be evaluated, certified, and operationalized in today’s evolving threat landscape.”

With the increasing pace of electrification and digitalization of public transportation vehicles in India, the need for cybersecurity assurance is becoming an important factor to business continuity and passenger safety. This initiative marks GlobalLogic’s commitment to a safe and software-defined mobility ecosystem, as per global automotive cybersecurity standards.