KOGO Launches Workspace AI That Runs Your Entire Business Challenging Claude Cowork, Perplexity Computer and Manus Head-On

Bengaluru, Apr 6: KOGO AI launched KOGO Workspace, directly challenging Claude Cowork, Perplexity Computer and Manus with the next generation of enterprise AI.

AI that runs your business. Privately.

Global labs have spent billions stretching consumer AI into enterprise. KOGO built Workspace for enterprise from day one — designed not to assist work, but to run it. Entire departments. Functions. Processes. Teams. In a single shared interface, controlled by humans.

“Software belongs in the rearview mirror,” said Raj K Gopalakrishnan, CEO & Co-founder, KOGO AI.“The era of agentic systems has begun — AI that doesn’t assist your business, but runs it. Private. Self-teaching. Built in India, for the world.”

A generation apart

Workspace is a generation apart. Not an assistant, an agent framework, a workflow builder, or a prompt manager. It is the interface where you describe what you need and Workspace becomes it. Workflows. Apps. Dashboards. Skills. Reports. All in a single interface. Describe the outcome in natural language. Workspace executes. Done.

Workspace runs on KOGO OS, one of the world’s most powerful full-stack Private Agentic AI Operating Systems — with enterprise-grade governance, policy enforcement, and built-in Responsible AI. It operates on open-source models or models of your choice. Deploys anywhere: cloud, on-prem, VPC, or fully air-gapped.

How Workspace runs your business

You define the outcome. Workspace does the rest.

Select the business function you want to run. Workspace reads your organization’s knowledge, processes and institutional memory. Describe what you need. Workspace plans, coordinates sub-agents, writes code where required, and delivers. It uses your enterprise systems and local devices just like a human would — navigating, operating, executing across your actual tools and software.

You stay in control — approve before execution, adjust on the fly, or step away entirely.

When Workspace encounters a task it doesn’t know, it figures it out — researches how to do it, builds the skill, writes code where needed, teaches itself, and retains the capability permanently. Every new task becomes capability. Every capability becomes permanent.

An HR head types: “Onboard the 12 new hires starting Monday — systems access, equipment, orientation, manager intros.” Workspace has never done this. It learns your onboarding process, coordinates across IT and facilities, executes end-to-end, and retains the skill permanently. Next cohort onboards automatically.

Across the hall, a supply chain head types: “Track delayed shipments and notify vendors with revised timelines.” Workspace maps the vendor systems, learns the escalation protocols, executes. By next week, it runs proactively — flagging delays before anyone asks.

One Workspace. Learning across the enterprise. Every skill permanent.

“Every AI you’ve used forgets everything the moment the session ends. Workspace doesn’t,” said Praveer Kochhar, CPO & Co-founder, KOGO AI.“It learns. It builds skills. It compounds. Every task makes it smarter, and that intelligence stays inside your enterprise forever. That’s not incremental. That’s a permanent shift in how companies operate.”

The Agentic App Store

Workspace launches with the KOGO Agentic App Store — a ready-to-deploy ecosystem of Agentic Apps across marketing, finance, HR, operations, sales and more, built by KOGO and global third-party specialists.

Select an app. Add it to your workspace. Run it. No engineering. No pipelines. Just outcomes.

Built in India. For the world

Workspace was built by a handful of engineers in Bengaluru delivering what billion-dollar global labs with thousands of engineers are still racing to ship. KOGO Workspace is available immediately worldwide. Select enterprise customers are already running Workspace in production.

In conclusion “The inflection point of enterprise AI is here with KOGO Workspace.” said Praveer Kochhar.

“Global labs had the billions. We had the audacity. Audacity shipped first.” said Raj K Gopalakrishnan

Workspace. AI that runs your business. Finally.