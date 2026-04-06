The Big Big 6-in-1 Pizza gets cheesier with Domino’s new Cheese Burst upgrade

Noida, Apr 6: Domino’s Pizza is taking its successful innovation further – launching the Big Big 6-in-1 Cheese Burst Pizza, bringing its signature indulgence to a format built for group occasions.

A first-of-its-kind offering, this massive 24-slice, square pizza continues to pack six distinct flavors in one, ensuring everyone gets their favorite slice. Now, with the addition of Cheese Burst, every bite comes loaded with a gooey, indulgent cheese experience – taking group celebrations to the next level.

Chella Pandyan, Chief Growth and Marketing Officer, Domino’s India, said:

“Consumers have loved the Big Big 6-in-1 Pizza for the variety it offers and the ease it brings to group occasions, where everyone gets something they really enjoy. With the addition of Cheese Burst, we’re elevating that experience further by adding a richer, indulgent layer, making it even more satisfying for shared moments.”

At an introductory price of ₹999, the Big Big 6-in-1 Cheese Burst Pizza is available across all Domino’s stores and on the Domino’s app. So, whether you’re cheering for sixes or craving a cheesier indulgence, this pizza is set to elevate every occasion.