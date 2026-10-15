Leonardo DRS STAG-5 EO/IR Gimbal with Laser Target Designator Supports Precision Fires Demonstration During Iron Sting Event

Precision fires validation highlights how DRS’ STAG-5 gimbal can help operators improve targeting accuracy, extend standoff and enable precision fires in contested environments

ARLINGTON, Va.– Oct. 15, 2026 – Leonardo DRS, Inc. (Nasdaq: DRS) announced today that its STAG-5 EO/IR Gimbal with Laser Target Designator (LTD) supported a recent precision fires demonstration in conjunction with Performance Drone Works (PDW) during the Iron Sting Precision Mortar Validation Event, highlighting the role of advanced target design capabilities in enabling extended-range, accurate strike operations. The event was hosted by the Capability Development & Innovation (CD&I) office, formerly the Irregular Warfare Technical Support Directorate (IWTSD), within the Secretariat for Special Operations (SSO) in support of the U.S. Army Special Operations Command (USASOC).

Conducted at the White Sage Mortar Range in Dugway, Utah, the event evaluated the safety, accuracy, and extended-range performance of next-generation precision mortar munitions while also providing operators with hands-on experience using emerging technologies in realistic scenarios.

During the event, a PDW C100 drone equipped with the DRS STAG-5 EO/IR Gimbal with Laser Target Designator supported target designation during mortar engagements at ranges exceeding the standard maximum range of a 120 mm non-rifled mortar. The successful execution of repeated engagements demonstrated the consistency and reliability required for operational employment and reinforced the value of advanced laser designation capabilities in modern fires workflows.

“The STAG-5 is designed to provide operators with precise, reliable ISR and targeting capabilities that can enhance mission effectiveness across a wide range of operational environments,” said Jerry Hathaway, senior vice president and general manager of Electro-Optical Infrared Systems (EOIS) at Leonardo DRS. “Events such as Iron Sting underscore the importance of delivering technologies that improve accuracy, extend operator standoff, and support evolving battlefield requirements.”

The STAG-5 is designed to support mission success by enabling operators to designate targets with precision and confidence as part of integrated fires operations. When paired with advanced electro-optical and infrared sensing capabilities on deployed platforms, the system can improve target acquisition and designation, strike confirmation, and mission observation from safer standoff positions.

DRS continues to work closely with customers, operators, and industry partners to advance precision engagement solutions that address the needs of today’s warfighter. Through participation in events such as Iron Sting, the company is demonstrating how scalable, mission-ready technologies can help operators Own the Edge™ through improved precision, survivability and operational flexibility in contested environments. For more information regarding the DRS STAG-5 EO/IR Gimbal, visit www.leonardodrs.com/stag5.