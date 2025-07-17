RRP Defence and CYGR Partner to Build Advanced Drones in India

RRP DEFENCE LTD (RRP GROUP, India), through its dedicated entity “Vimananu Ltd”, and CYGR (Franco-American) Partner to Manufacture Advanced Drones in India

Navi Mumbai, 17th July 2025 — In a significant stride toward strengthening India’s self-reliance in aerospace and defence technology, RRP DEFENCE LTD (RRP GROUP, India), through its dedicated entity “Vimananu Ltd”, and CYGR (Franco-American) have announced a strategic collaboration to set up a drone manufacturing facility in India under the Make in India initiative.

This partnership aims to deliver advanced drone systems designed for tactical, surveillance, and industrial use—leveraging French-American technology and Indian manufacturing capability.

The facility, to be located in Navi Mumbai, will support the production of next-generation drones including:

Hand-Launched Fixed Wing Drones – Lightweight and portable for field deployment

Nano Drones – Compact platforms for close-range and indoor surveillance

ISR Drones – Designed for Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance

Quotes from Leadership:

Mr. Rajendra Chodankar, Chairman, RRP Defence Ltd, said:

“This collaboration is a defining moment for India’s UAV ecosystem. By combining our local manufacturing strength and field understanding with CYGR’s world-class drone technologies, we’re building systems that meet India’s unique operational needs. It’s a proud step toward Atmanirbhar Bharat.”

Mr. George El Aily, Director, CYGR France, stated:

“India is a key strategic partner for us, and we are excited to bring our cutting-edge UAV platforms to this growing market. Through this collaboration with RRP DEFENCE LTD, we are not only transferring technology but also co-developing future-ready solutions that support India’s defence and surveillance landscape.”

The Global Advisor, Dr. Zaynah, also mentioned that they will be offloading an immediate contract valued at over USD 20 million for Make in India global exports in defence. The quantities would be in hundreds of units each year. The LoI is also being released.

Key Highlights:

* French UAV technology to be manufactured in India

* Facility based in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra

* Focus on defence, homeland security, and industrial drone solutions

* Enhanced capability for Indian forces and strategic sectors

* Contribution to India’s high-skill employment and aerospace exports

This partnership underlines India’s emergence as a global drone hub, backed by strategic international cooperation and indigenous capabilities.