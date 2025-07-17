DHI Medical Group Now Offers Bio-Exosome Therapy, Expanding Hair Restoration Options in India

New Delhi, 17th July 2025 – DHI Medical Group, the world’s largest hair restoration company, has recently added Bio-Exosome Therapy to its comprehensive range of hair restoration treatments in India. This cutting-edge regenerative procedure utilizes stem-cell-derived exosomes to naturally stimulate hair follicles, restore scalp health, and promote hair growth.

Exosome Therapy is a non-surgical, pain-free treatment that allows patients to resume their daily activities shortly after the procedure. Exosomes are naturally occurring, nano-sized extracellular vesicles containing bioactive molecules, used in various regenerative therapies, including hair restoration. This innovative method helps extend the anagen (growth) phase of the hair cycle. Clinical observations have consistently confirmed its effectiveness in increasing hair density and thickness, leading to a fuller, more natural appearance.

It is an ideal solution for individuals experiencing mild to moderate hair thinning, as well as those diagnosed with androgenic alopecia (male or female pattern baldness), alopecia areata, telogen effluvium, and diffuse un-patterned alopecia.

“We are excited to offer Bio-Exosome Therapy to our patients in India,” said Mr. Ajay Bansal, CEO of DHI Medical Group. “Like all our advanced hair restoration solutions, every Bio-Exosome procedure at DHI India is conducted exclusively by DHI-certified doctors. This ensures adherence to our globally acclaimed standards for precision and patient safety. At DHI™, we follow the strictest international safety and hygiene protocols to deliver a world-class, seamless, and secure experience. Our transparent, patient-focused process is designed to ensure comfort and empower informed decision-making throughout the hair restoration journey.”

The Bio-Exosome Therapy experience at DHI™ begins with a comprehensive, patient-centric consultation. During the initial sessions, patients receive tailored recommendations and a thorough explanation of their individualized treatment plan. DHI-certified medical professionals review the patient’s medical history, conduct a detailed scalp examination, and discuss expectations and desired results.

Using advanced diagnostic technology, DHI™ scans both the recipient and donor areas of the scalp to collect precise data and formulate a personalized treatment strategy. Patients are supported throughout every phase of the process, from pre-procedure preparation to post-procedure recovery and long-term maintenance.

Bio-Exosome Therapy is currently available at all authorized DHI™ India clinics, including those located in Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Chennai, Bangalore, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Guwahati, Chandigarh, Kochi, Lucknow, and Kozhikode. All procedures are performed by qualified, well-trained, and certified doctors in fully licensed clinics.