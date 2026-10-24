Submer to Address the Infrastructure Challenges Behind Sovereign AI at DCD Connect | MENA 2026

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Oct 24: Submer , a full-stack AI and HPC data centre infrastructure provider, will join industry leaders at DCD Connect | MENA 2026, taking place October 26–27 at Grand Hyatt Dubai, to discuss the infrastructure strategies needed to advance sovereign AI across the region.

As governments and organisations across the Middle East accelerate their sovereign AI and cloud strategies, the challenge extends beyond keeping data within national borders. They must also build the high-performance computing infrastructure needed to support increasingly complex AI workloads while meeting regulatory requirements, scaling efficiently and maintaining commercial viability.

Submer will contribute to this discussion through its participation in the panel debate “Building Sovereign AI: Enabling Innovation Through Scalable Compute,” on October 26, from 2:30 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. The session will explore the infrastructure requirements of sovereign cloud environments, the trade-offs between fully localised and hybrid infrastructure models, and how the region can develop a sovereign-ready compute backbone without compromising flexibility, performance or return on investment.

Bahaa Al Janabi, Technical and Solution Lead for Middle East, Turkey and Africa at Submer, will join fellow industry experts to examine how infrastructure decisions can shape the region’s ability to turn its AI ambitions into scalable, commercially viable deployments.

“Sovereign AI is not simply about where data resides. It is about having the infrastructure to run advanced AI workloads at scale while meeting national requirements and making the economics work. The choices organisations make today will shape their ability to innovate, scale and compete. We look forward to discussing how the right infrastructure strategies can help turn the region’s sovereign AI ambitions into reality,” said Bahaa Al Janabi.

Submer representatives will also be available throughout the event to meet with customers, partners and industry stakeholders and discuss the evolving AI infrastructure landscape across the Middle East, Africa and Turkey.