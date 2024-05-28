Vertiv To Showcase Cutting-Edge Augmented Reality Solutions For Data Centre Planning at Gitex Africa 2024

Marrakesh, Morocco [May 28, 2024] – Vertiv (NYSE: VRT), a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, has pledged its support of the upcoming Gitex Africa event, touted to be the continent’s largest and most influential tech and startup show. At this year’s event, Vertiv will showcase its critical infrastructure solutions, providing Gitex Africa visitors with an immersive, 3D experience.

This will include access to the VertivTM Virtual Showroom, which creates a virtual experience using photo-realistic 3D models enriched with engaging animations that allow users to interact with state-of-the-art digital infrastructure solutions from the Gitex Africa stand. The showroom displays a range of digital infrastructure equipment, whether it be fully equipped racks, highly efficient cooling equipment, or intelligent power, in a walkable facility.

Vertiv will also feature the VertivTM XR App at Gitex Africa, allowing IT managers, data centre operators and channel partners to visualise Vertiv data centre solutions in the location they would occupy in any given facility, the same way a homeowner might use a virtual reality app to place versions of a new couch or kitchen cabinets in their space to see how they look.

The App guides users through product selection and placement, visualising data centre infrastructure equipment in their location of choice – be it in their own data centre, offices or lobby. This virtual representation helps data centre decision-makers plan more effectively and achieve a better overview of their facility’s physical footprint.

The VertivTM Virtual Showroom and the VertivTM XR App will allow Gitex Africa visitors looking to scale critical facilities or make their existing data centres and IT systems future-ready to take the guesswork out of the equation, explains Wojtek Piorko, managing director for Africa at Vertiv.

“We’re bringing the power of augmented reality to Gitex Africa, helping local businesses to bring their future critical IT infrastructure to life, and allowing them to make more informed buying decisions and recommendations, not just by ‘seeing’ our latest solutions but also being able to visualise in a tangible way how new products could interact with their existing environments, all from the palm of their hand,” Piorko says.

“We look forward to engaging with key stakeholders through our participation at Gitex Africa. The presence of our executive team at the event underscores our commitment to the region and our strategic focus in particular on the local telecommunications and enterprise sectors,” adds Piorko.

Gitex Africa 2024 will take place from the 29th to the 31st of May 2024, in Bab Jdid, Marrakech, Morocco. Vertiv can be found on booth 4B-10 in Hall 4. Register to visit Gitex Africa 2024 by clicking here.