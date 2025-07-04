Why Blum’s TANDEM is the Most Sought-After Runner in the Indian Market?

Ever opened a drawer, and it just glides? No fighting with it, no screeching, just smooth as butter? Feels pretty good, right? Well, that little moment of smoothness? It all comes down to something that probably an average consumer won’t even think about: the runners or channels. They’re there, quietly making sure your drawer opens the way it’s supposed to. No fuss. No drama. Just smooth. Every time.

Blum’s TANDEM is one of the most sought-after runner systems around. It’s become so popular that for many carpenters, furniture makers, and technicians, it’s practically a replacement for the term “runners” or “channels” themselves.

So, what makes Blum’s TANDEM the favourite when it comes to wooden drawers? Is it the smooth-as-silk glide or the fact that it can handle a lot of weight without breaking a sweat? In this article, we’re going to dig into why furniture makers swear by TANDEM.

Reason 1: Smooth and effortless glide, like a feather

Blum’s glide is so light, it feels like the drawer just opens by itself. The nylon rollers do their thing, spreading the weight so nothing wears out. And with Blum’s motion technologies? Opening and closing drawers become something you don’t even think about. It just happens.

Reason 2: Stability and storage that just works

Blum’s runners are built to handle it all. They have great sag values, making them perfect for drawers that are quite close to the floor, whether they’re extra wide, high, or deep. They can carry up to 30 kgs without any struggle and work perfectly even when fully open and loaded.

Reason 3: The freedom to design drawers for every space

The flexibility of Blum’s runner systems means you can use them in all sorts of spaces. The full-extension TANDEM runners are perfect for kitchens, giving you easy access to every corner of your drawer, while still offering plenty of storage. If you need something smaller, like a bedside table, the single-extension TANDEM runners are just the right fit.

Reason 4: Tested beyond limits, opened and closed 1,00,000 times

Blum doesn’t just talk the talk; they test their runners to the extreme. The TANDEM systems, along with their other runners, have been opened and closed a staggering 1,00,000 times. This test speaks for itself and shows just how reliable they are and how long they’ll last.

Reason 5: More than just drawers, turning cabinets into storage wonders

TANDEM runners do a lot more than just slide drawers. They’re key for creative designs like Blum’s SPACE STEP. It’s a hidden drawer at the toe kick that gives you extra height to reach those top shelves, and yes, extra storage too. It’s like getting two solutions in one. You can even design pull-out shelves with a locking mechanism using TANDEM runners. The options really feel endless.

What do designers and furniture makers really need for their drawers? A runner that’s a no-brainer. One that just gets the job done and lets them focus on the fun stuff: designing. That’s exactly what Blum’s TANDEM brings to the table. It’s why so many people trust it. So next time you’re working on a project and designing those drawers, make sure TANDEM is by your side. You’ll get the most out of your designs, no question.