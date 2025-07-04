Xperi Unveils Vision to Transform India’s Radio Ecosystem

New Delhi, INDIA – July 4, 2025 – Xperi Inc. , a global technology leader in audio, imaging, and digital media, today emphasised the benefits of its HD Radio technology for the evolution of terrestrial radio broadcasting in India. With over two decades of successful commercial deployment in North America, HD Radio offers a robust, efficient, and enhanced digital radio solution for the Indian market.

Maximising radio listening experience

HD Radio technology enables remarkable efficiency in spectrum utilization, a critical public resource, allowing radio stations to broadcast up to four channels on a single frequency. For instance, an operator on 98.3 FM could offer 98.3 HD1, 98.3 HD2, 98.3 HD3, and the current analog 98.3 HD, significantly expanding content variety. This multi-channel capability ensures a richer listening experience with more choice for consumers, while maintaining seamless continuity of current FM programs and ensuring no disruption to services or device usage during the transition.

Furthermore, HD Radio elevates the listening experience with crystal-clear, hiss- and crackle-free audio. Beyond superior sound quality, the format supports album art, multiple images, and song text accompanying broadcasts, transforming the visual aspect of radio. Another benefit of HD Radio is its emergency alert messaging capability across all broadcast-receiving devices, including speakers, TVs, phones, and cars. In times of crisis, such as war, floods, or typhoons, when mobile networks may fail terrestrial broadcast remains resilient, providing a vital communication channel.

India represents a dynamic and high-potential market for digital transformation, particularly in the radio and automotive sectors. With All India Radio reaching 98% of the population and over 388 private FM stations active as of June 2024, India boasts one of the world’s largest radio markets. Over 80% of Indians regularly tune into FM radio, making it a vital channel for both information and entertainment. HD Radio technology is uniquely positioned to accelerate this evolution by delivering enhanced spectrum efficiency, superior audio quality, and advanced content capabilities, including emergency alerting, all with lower power consumption. HD Radio’s simulcast technology ensures that current listeners do not have to buy a new device right away, they can still pick up the existing programs. Over time consumers can smoothly transition to new radios and enjoy the full benefits of digital radio services. “Backed by a robust R&D footprint and strategic partnerships across India, Xperi is deeply committed to elevating the mobile, in-car and broadcast radio experience for millions of Indian consumers,” said Ted Laverty, Vice President, Global Standards at Xperi.

In a country focused on efficient electricity utilization, HD Radio offers a compelling advantage. The technology allows for more channels at approximately one-tenth the power usage of traditional analog transmission, contributing to national energy efficiency goals. Through Xperi’s complementing DTS AutoStage technology, HD Radio provides operators and advertisers with listenership data by cluster. This valuable insight will significantly boost advertising possibilities, fostering growth and investment in the radio medium.

Xperi’s commitment to the Indian market is evident in its robust R&D presence in the country. Working with developers in Bangalore, HD Radio has developed a smartphone featuring built-in HD Radio capabilities. Additionally, Bluetooth speakers with integrated HD Radio, developed in partnership with CDAC Noida, a Centre of Excellence under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), will be showcased. Global automotive brands like Hyundai, Mercedes, and Toyota already integrate HD Radio, and a vehicle with this technology will be on display. This extensive work on device ecosystems ensures a smooth ramp-up and provides Indian consumers with a wide choice of compatible devices, paving the way for a seamless transition to digital radio.