Early Bookings and Winter Demand Redefine India’s Intercity Bus Travel in 2025

India, Dec 30: India’s intercity bus segment has seen a significant structural transformation in 2025, moving from a largely festival-driven travel option to a consistent, high-frequency pillar of the country’s mobility ecosystem, according to data from IntrCity SmartBus.

The shift is particularly evident in winter travel trends, with advance bookings for the December–January period rising by nearly 33% year-on-year, and average booking lead times more than doubling to around 20 days. Winter now accounts for close to 55% of annual holiday planning, driven by clustered long weekends and a growing preference for longer, experience-led journeys.

Consumer expectations have also evolved, with reliability, safety, and air quality increasingly influencing booking decisions alongside price—especially during peak travel periods and disruptions across other transport modes.

Commenting on the trend, Manish Rathi, Co-founder & CEO, IntrCity SmartBus, said, “2025 marked a clear structural shift for intercity bus travel in India. Demand is no longer limited to peak festival dates; travellers are booking earlier, travelling more frequently, and prioritising reliability, safety, and overall experience, making intercity buses a core part of year-round mobility.”

As a result, intercity buses are increasingly absorbing time-sensitive and event-driven demand, signalling a transition towards an experience-based, high-frequency travel model with long-term implications for India’s transport infrastructure.