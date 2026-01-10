Goa Records Strong and Sustained Growth in Tourist Arrivals; 2025 Provisional Figures Reflect Continued Momentum

Panjim, Jan 10 – Goa continues to consolidate its position as one of India’s leading tourism destinations, with tourist arrivals showing a strong and sustained recovery post-pandemic and steady growth across domestic and international segments.

Tourist arrivals in Goa have shown distinct phases of growth, disruption, and recovery over the years. In 2017, the state received 68,95,234 domestic tourists and 8,90,459 foreign tourists, taking the total to 77,85,693. Moderate growth continued in 2018 and 2019, with total arrivals reaching 80,15,400 and 80,64,400 respectively. This upward trend continued in 2023 and 2024, with total arrivals reaching 86,28,162 and 1,04,09,196 respectively. As per 2025 data, Goa recorded 1,02,84,608 domestic tourists and 5,17,802 foreign tourists, aggregating to 1,08,02,410 total arrivals.

Foreign tourist arrivals through charter flights have played an important role in Goa’s inbound tourism, particularly from traditional source markets. In 2017, Goa received 1,024 charter flights carrying 2,49,374 foreign tourists, which gradually declined to 799 flights and 2,16,738 tourists in 2019. The introduction of Manohar International Airport (Mopa) reflected in the data from 2023, when charter operations were recorded at both airports, with a total of 356 flights and 72,795 tourists. In 2024, charter arrivals stood at 266 flights and 58,680 tourists. As of 2025, Goa received 189 charter flights, bringing in 40,336 foreign tourists, with operations split between Dabolim and Mopa airports.

Hon’ble Tourism Minister, Shri Rohan A Khaunte stated, “Goa’s tourism performance, as reflected in the year-wise statistics, clearly demonstrates the resilience of the sector and the effectiveness of our sustained efforts towards structured and balanced tourism growth. The steady rise in domestic tourist arrivals, the gradual revival of foreign tourism across charter, scheduled international flights, and cruise segments, along with the enhanced role of Manohar International Airport, underline the State’s improved connectivity and destination readiness. Our focus remains on promoting quality tourism, diversifying markets, and advancing Goa’s vision of Regenerative Tourism, ensuring that tourism growth translates into long-term benefits for local communities, the environment, and the economy.”

Foreign tourist arrivals through international scheduled flights have consistently contributed to Goa’s inbound tourism. In 2017, 2,460 international flights operated through Dabolim Airport, carrying 3,35,573 foreign tourists. This number gradually declined until 2021, when only 265 flights and 11,971 tourists were recorded due to travel restrictions. A steady recovery began in 2022, with 1,135 flights and 1,34,922 tourists. The operationalization of Mopa Airport became evident from 2023, when international flights were handled by both airports, together accounting for 1,416 flights and 1,95,067 tourists. In 2024, the total increased to 1,546 flights carrying 1,95,990 tourists. As per 2025 data, a total of 1,784 international flights operated through Dabolim (643 flights) and Mopa (1,141 flights), carrying 2,35,798 foreign tourists.

Cruise tourism continues to complement Goa’s tourism profile, with arrivals recorded through both foreign and domestic cruise vessels. In 2017, Goa received 34 cruise vessels carrying 40,822 foreign passengers. Cruise arrivals peaked in 2019, with 63,606 foreign passengers, before declining sharply during the pandemic period. Cruise operations resumed gradually in 2022, when 5 vessels brought in 12,856 passengers, including both foreign and domestic tourists. A significant increase was observed in 2023, with 52 vessels and 58,603 passengers, followed by 50 vessels and 66,555 passengers in 2024. As per 2025 figures, 37 cruise vessels called at Goa, bringing in a total of 51,510 passengers, comprising 10,086 foreign tourists and 41,424 domestic tourists.

Director Tourism, Shri Kedar Naik stated, “The tourist arrival data highlights a clear recovery trajectory across all segments, particularly in the post-pandemic period. The consistent growth in domestic tourism, the return of international charter operations, increased international flight movements through both Dabolim and Mopa airports, and the steady contribution of cruise tourism reflect coordinated efforts in infrastructure development, connectivity enhancement, and destination management. The Department of Tourism will continue to strengthen market outreach, improve visitor services, and support sustainable tourism initiatives to further consolidate Goa’s position as a preferred tourism destination.”

The Department of Tourism, Government of Goa, remains committed to promoting quality tourism, diversifying source markets, strengthening infrastructure, and advancing its vision of Regenerative Tourism, ensuring balanced growth that benefits local communities, preserves the environment, and enhances visitor experiences.