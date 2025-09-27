Grand Opening of First Para National Yogasana Championship 2025–26 Celebrates Strength of Divyang Athletes

New Delhi | Sept. 27, 2025– Day 1 of the three-day First Para National Yogasana Championship 2025–26 unfolded with grandeur and inspiration at the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga (MDNIY), New Delhi. The prestigious event, recognized by the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, Government of India, is being hosted from 26th to 28th September 2025, jointly organised by Yogasana Bharat and NavYog Suryodaya Seva Samiti, with the support of Divyang Seva Sansthan.

The opening ceremony was graced by Shri Pratap Rao, Hon’ble Minister of AYUSH, Independent Charge, who inaugurated the championship as Chief Guest. Sharing his thoughts, he said, “It’s a pleasure for me to be here inaugurating the first Para Yogasana Championship. This is not just a sporting event but also a platform to motivate persons with disabilities. I deeply appreciate all the children who are participating in this event to generate awareness in society. Yoga is not limited to any specific group, it is for all people, regardless of their gender or age. In the future, we will also organise a World Para Yoga Championship.”

Other eminent dignitaries includes Dr. Jaideep Arya, Secretary General, Yogasana Bharat and World Yogasana, chaired the ceremony; Prof. Murli Manohar Pathak, Hon’ble Vice Chancellor, Sri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University; Shri Rajesh Aggarwal, Secretary, Social Justice & Empowerment, Government of India; Shri Sudhanshu Mittal, President, Kho Kho Federation of India; Shri Udit Sheth, President, Yogasana Bharat; and Shri Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary Minister of AYUSH, Government of India.

Impactful highlights from Day 1 cover, conference on “The Need of Yogasana Sports for Divyang Athletes” which threw light upon the aspect of yoga in establishing confidence and resilience among divyang athletes. MDNIY officials organized a Sign Language Sensitization Workshop to make participants and attendees understand and relate better to the emotions of mute and deaf children. A touching painting exhibition organized by children of the Divyang Seva Sansthan was launched, showcasing talent and an indomitable spirit.

In total the championship will witness keen participation of over 200 sportsmen including 20 visually impaired female sportsmen, 38 visually impaired male sportsmen, 43 deaf male sportsmen, and over 100 orthopedically handicapped (OH) sportsmen, all showcasing remarkable determination and talent.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Jaideep Arya, Secretary General, Yogasana Bharat and World Yogasana, stated, “It is a matter of immense pride for me that we are inaugurating the First Para National Yogasana Championship 2025 at MDNIY, the spiritual home of Yoga. This event, symbolizing competitive sports, marks the beginning of a bright new chapter in the history of Yogasana. We all know that yoga is very important for life. Today, we are not only celebrating an athletic competition but also honoring a powerful expression of humanity and inclusivity.”

Dedicated to the “PM Sewa Pakhwada,” the First Para National Yogasana Championship 2025 is a historic step towards asserting the process of inclusivity, honoring the indomitable spirit of Divyangjan across country.