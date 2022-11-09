Ashiana Opens Registration for the Last Phase of Kid-Centric Homes in Jaipur

Jaipur/New Delhi, 9th November 2022: With the aim to care and build communities and offer quality spaces, NSE & BSE listed real estate developer Ashiana Housing Ltd. has announced the launch of the last and sixth phase of its project, Ashiana Umang in Jaipur. Located near the Mahindra SEZ, the project was launched in 2014. Here, the company has successfully delivered four phases with 912 units in the span of 8 years. While the company has already sold out 75 percent of Phase V of the project, there are over 750 families already staying in the township.

The last phase will add 156 units to the 912 units developed across four phases in the span of eight years. The last phase will be ready for possession by April 2026.

The phase will have 2 and 3-BHK apartments. As launch benefit, the Company has also announced a benefit of up to INR 2.9 lakhs for booking. The phase offers some unique advantages – It is near the main gate of the project, and the commercial complex, Umang Plaza is in proximity to this phase. A Learning Hub for children will offer dedicated spaces for music, dance, art & Craft, and reading will also be an additional sop for residents. The residential units will be efficient and will come with bigger homes and upgraded specifications.

Both 2-BHK and 3-BHK units offer a Super Area of 1209 sq ft and 1553 sq ft and a Carpet Area of 799 and 1057 sq ft, respectively.

The children-focused project provides a wide range of well-designed and conceptualized amenities for children of all ages as well as adults. The design and architecture of the apartments and towers will be exclusive, even though they will include large luxurious spaces both inside and outside. Each apartment will have a spacious balcony – giving them a touch of luxury.

Being near the Mahindra SEZ in Jaipur, the project has several location advantages. While it is on the city’s periphery, it is very well connected with other key cities and destinations, including Ajmer and Delhi-NCR. Ease of travel and commute to other parts of the city and Jaipur Airport makes the sector ideal for habitation. As a result of the location advantage, several development firms have already built their housing projects in the region.

Mr. Varun Gupta, Whole Time Director, Ashiana Housing said, “The kid-centric phase adds value to the entire township’s offerings. Ashiana Umang provides the right ambiance for kids to learn and grow. The kind of activities and origination kids do here are just overwhelming. We have launched the last phase of the project and expect a great response from the customers. Residents of the project will continue to have quality amenities fortified with essential services. The project will complement the surrounding infrastructure, which is already a plus for the region and the rest of India. Specifically, we will factor in open spaces needed for outdoor activities. Hence, the project would suit families and individuals who prefer a unique and spacious place to stay.”

“The last phase is already attracting people and first-time homebuyers who prefer living in a city, where there is development and conducive infrastructure,” added Mr. Gupta.

Jaipur remains a stable market with respect to the launch and sale of residential projects. Changing buyer preferences due to the pandemic towards apartments and the infrastructure development in and around the city have made it a preferred investment hub. That said, the project offers a scope of having open spaces and opulent living.