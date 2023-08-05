PubScale Partners with Ad Fraud Prevention Company Pixalate to Safeguard App Publishers

Bangalore: PubScale, an app growth and monetization platform by GreedyGame, is thrilled to announce its strategic partnership with Pixalate, a leading ad fraud prevention company. This collaboration represents a significant step forward in fortifying PubScale’s platform security and reinforcing its commitment to protecting app and web publishers from the detrimental effects of ad fraud.

In the dynamic and ever-evolving world of programmatic advertising, ad fraud has emerged as a formidable threat to the integrity and effectiveness of online campaigns. Fraudulent activities, such as impression fraud, click fraud, and attribution fraud, not only undermine the revenue potential for app publishers but also erode the trust of advertisers and audiences in the advertising ecosystem.

By joining forces with Pixalate, PubScale aims to bolster its defenses against ad fraud and establish a safer, more reliable environment for app publishers. Pixalate’s cutting-edge technology and expertise in ad fraud detection and prevention has been providing publishers with enhanced protection and transparency throughout their ad campaigns.

“We are excited to announce our partnership with Pixalate, a company that shares our passion for ensuring a clean and trustworthy programmatic advertising ecosystem,” said Arpit Jain, CEO of PubScale and GreedyGame. “We are committed to empowering app publishers with the tools and resources they need to succeed and scale their revenue. With Pixalate’s industry-leading ad fraud prevention solutions, we can reinforce the security of our solutions and offer publishers and advertisers the peace of mind they deserve.”

Pixalate’s comprehensive suite of ad fraud prevention tools leverages advanced machine learning algorithms and real-time data analysis to identify and block high-risk traffic effectively. With these capabilities, app publishers can minimize wasted ad spend, optimize campaign performance, and maximize their revenue potential with confidence.

“We are delighted to collaborate with PubScale to combat ad fraud and protect publishers from the financial and reputational damage caused by fraudulent activities,” stated Alvin Ling, Snr Director, of Customer Success at Pixalate. “Through this strategic partnership, we are combining our strengths to deliver innovative solutions that create a more transparent and secure advertising landscape.”

The partnership between PubScale and Pixalate is a testament to their shared vision of fostering trust and accountability within the advertising industry. Together, they will work diligently to fortify the defenses against ad fraud and empower app publishers to thrive in a secure and sustainable advertising ecosystem.