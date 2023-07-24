Valley Insurance Agency Alliance Receives National Partnership Upgrade

Growing insurance alliance qualifies for platinum tier level in insurance carrier’s signature program.

(St. Louis, Mo., July 24, 2023) Valley Insurance Agency Alliance (VIAA), a cohesive family of more than 160 independent insurance agencies in Missouri and Illinois, was recently named a platinum tier member in Previsor Insurance and Missouri Employees Mutual signature partner program. Criteria includes achieving $10 million in written premium business with the two insurance carriers.

Missouri Employees Mutual (MEM) is Missouri’s number-one provider of workers compensation insurance. Combined with Previsor Insurance, MEM helps policyholders with injury-free workplaces by delivering value-added services that save lives and money. Previsor Insurance has workers compensation policies in six states including Kansas, Nebraska, Iowa, Illinois, Tennessee, and Arkansas.

The platinum level program rewards VIAA members with additional commissions on new business and renewal. An existing independent insurance agency that is not a VIAA member can join the alliance and instantly receive this revenue increase.

“Our alliance members truly benefit from this recent collective upgrade to platinum level status,” said VIAA’s Director of Enterprise Development Bill Kaatman. “We are proud to partner with Missouri Employees Mutual and Previsor Insurance because everyone in our alliance reaps the gains of our partnership.”

Founded in 2006, Valley Insurance Agency Alliance generates more than $600 million in written premium and is the regional founding member SIAA – The Agent Alliance, a $12.5 billion national insurance network. Founded in 1991, sister company Powers Insurance & Risk Management provides personal and business insurance, surety, risk management, and employee benefits. The companies are headquartered at 6825 Clayton Ave. For more information, call (314) 725-1414 or visit www.viaa4u.com.