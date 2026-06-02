ITS America Conference & Expo Reveals Record 2026 Detroit Program

DETROIT, Mich. (June 2, 2026) — ITS America Conference & Expo, organized in partnership by RX Global and ITS America, has released its full program for the 2026 annual event, scheduled June 9-12 at Huntington Place in Detroit, Michigan, bringing together more than 3,000 transportation leaders from 23 countries, regions and territories to advance safer, smarter and more connected transportation systems.

The four-day expo, themed “Empowering Innovation,” features more than 100 conference sessions, plenary presentations led by industry visionaries, and state DOT roundtable discussions that give transportation leaders a platform to exchange strategies and share lessons from the field. Sessions cover topics ranging from connected vehicle deployment and AI-driven traffic management to accessible transportation and smart infrastructure. The exhibit hall, open June 10-12, will welcome close to 200 exhibitors and sponsors showcasing the latest advances in traffic management, autonomous mobility, connected vehicle systems and smart infrastructure.

New this year, the Cybersecurity & Data Zone brings together 10 exhibitors highlighting innovative solutions that protect connected vehicles and secure smart infrastructure as transportation networks become more digital and automated. Palo Alto Networks, one of the zone’s featured exhibitors, will present its AI-driven cybersecurity platforms designed to protect connected transportation infrastructure from evolving threats. The new StartUp Zone gives emerging companies a dedicated platform to introduce breakthrough technologies directly to decision-makers and procurement leaders. Start-up companies including Mobito, Neuweb, Inex.net, ASX, ViaSight and Intreelligent will bring a stronger presence to the show floor, representing the next generation of transportation innovation. Exhibiting alongside the industry’s most established players, these rising companies gain direct access to the agencies, investors and partners capable of moving their technologies from concept to real-world deployment.

“The ITS America Conference & Expo is where our industry comes to move forward, together,” said Laura Chace, President and CEO, ITS America. “The pace of change in transportation technology demands that leaders gather each year to share what works and build the relationships that drive real-world deployment. Detroit is the right city for this conversation, and the 2026 program reflects the depth, urgency and opportunity that defines this moment in mobility.”

This year’s event features a record number of outdoor demonstrations, sponsored by Integral Blue and located directly outside Huntington Place, offering five immersive experiences that bring intelligent transportation to life across Detroit. The I-94 Freeway Experience shows how V2X communication and cloud-based systems make high-speed travel safer and more efficient in real time, while the M-1 Intelligent Woodward Experience puts connected intersections and advanced sensors to work along Detroit’s iconic Woodward Avenue, demonstrating how vehicles, pedestrians and infrastructure communicate to improve urban safety and traffic flow.

On Thursday, June 11, Emergency Response Tech & Demo Day, brought to you by GFT Infrastructure Inc. and Michigan DOT sponsored by Skydio, connects the worlds of ITS and emergency response through live demonstrations featuring infrastructure-based V2X communications for incident scene warnings, drone delivery integration for emergency operations and a close-up look at an autonomous freight vehicle from TORC. Three Tech Tours, available on Tuesday, June 9, take small groups to active ITS facilities across the region, including a behind-the-scenes visit to Integral Blue’s Auburn Hills operations center where attendees witness live demonstrations of ITS equipment integration, V2X applications and network incident response that keep Michigan’s transportation systems running.

The Transportation Hub, sponsored by Palo Alto Networks and located on the exhibit hall floor, serves as the event’s destination for learning and networking. Attendees can join expert-led fireside chats, watch a live recording of the Transportation Channel Podcast and receive a complimentary professional headshot, all while connecting with peers and industry leaders shaping the future of transportation. The Future Leaders Program, sponsored by Southwest Research Institute (SwRI), connects students and young professionals with industry pioneers through essay competitions, hands-on workshops, campfire-style career development sessions and direct mentorship from transportation leaders.

“From the plenary stage to the exhibit floor to the streets of Detroit, attendees will see, experience and discuss the technologies reshaping how people and goods move across our communities,” said Jaime McAuley, Event Vice President, ITS America Events. “Every session, demonstration and Tech Tour is designed to give attendees practical knowledge and new perspectives they can bring home and put to work immediately. This is where the industry comes to learn what is next and how to get there.”

The conference draws architects, engineers, public agency officials, state departments of transportation, metropolitan planning organizations, investors and mobility innovators, representing a 50-50 split between the public and private sectors. Registration is open now at itsamericaevents.com.