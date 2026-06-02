ICBA Statement on Executive Order on Promoting AI Innovation and Security

Washington, D.C. (June 2, 2026) — Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA) President and CEO Rebeca Romero Rainey issued the following statement on today’s executive order on promoting advanced artificial intelligence innovation and security.

“ICBA and the nation’s community bankers thank the administration for expressly recognizing community banks as a critical infrastructure component and adopting elements of our joint AI action plan in directing federal agencies to secure their systems and to promote access to AI security tools.

“The president’s explicit inclusion of community banks in today’s executive order directly aligns with ICBA’s ongoing advocacy for equitable access to federal AI security resources and coordination. It reflects the priorities we have advanced in meetings with the administration and in our action plan, particularly our calls for adopting effective AI-driven cybersecurity, modernizing security operations, building an AI-ready workforce, and establishing a voluntary clearinghouse in collaboration with the AI industry and critical infrastructure operators to facilities AI cyber readiness and response.

“Today’s executive order is an important demonstration of how the community bank voice is being heard on behalf of the local communities we serve. ICBA looks forward to continuing to work with the administration toward a secure and AI-ready America.”