WoodenStreet Expands its Retail Network by Opening 10th Store in Mumbai

WoodenStreet, the leading name in furniture and home decor, proudly announces a significant milestone in its journey with the opening of its 10th store in the city of dreams, Mumbai. The opening of the 10th store in Mumbai marks yet another remarkable achievement for the brand. This propels the brand’s count to over 90+ experience stores in PAN India.

With an unwavering commitment to offering impeccable craftsmanship and unparalleled designs, WoodenStreet has emerged as a trailblazer in the furniture industry.

Located at one of the prime locations of the city, Mira Road, the newWoodenStreet store is a haven for furniture and home interior enthusiasts. Spanning across 6000 sq ft, of retail space, the store boasts an extensive range of home furniture, decor & furnishings, catering to diverse tastes and preferences.

The thoughtfully curated theme & innovative store format of the new store promise customers a unique and remarkable experience. A notable highlight is the exclusive showcase of the Veda Collection of the company, a brand-new range that perfectly blends with royalty & unmatched comfort. The store’s distinctive theme adds an element of uniqueness, enhancing the overall shopping experience for customers.

From modern minimalism to classic opulence, the store’s offerings reflect the company’s dedication to delivering furniture that resonates with various design sensibilities.

Lokendra Ranawat, CEO of WoodenStreet said, “Mumbai, being among one of the top metro cities of the country holds immense significance for us as a crucial market. We are thrilled to celebrate this significant achievement in our journey with the opening of our 10th store in Mumbai. This milestone represents our commitment to providing customers with top-notch furniture that elevates their living spaces. With each store, we aim to create an immersive experience where customers can explore our craftsmanship closely and find pieces that truly resonate with their style. We are proud to expand our presence and also create new work opportunities for people in the region.”

As the brand continues to expand its presence across the country, the new Mumbai store joins a network of prime locations, each representing a hub of premium quality products and design inspiration.

With 90+ experience stores, 30+ warehouses, and 30k+ home furniture & décorproducts, the brand expects to continue driving customer delight across India, including Metro, Tier-2 & Tier-3 cities.

The company’s commitment to quality, affordability, and customer satisfaction has been the driving force behind its success. With its recent expansion into the offline market, WoodenStreet is well-positioned for continued growth and success in the years to come.

In April, last year, WoodenStreet secured $30 million in Series-B funding from Westbridge Capital, a noteworthy achievement for the company. As part of its plans to expand nationwide, the brand announced in October 2022 that it would invest approximately $20 million.