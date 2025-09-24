The 10 Safest Family Cars of 2025

the safest family-friendly vehicle of 2025. American parents spend up to 10 hours a week driving their kids, with more than half of these trips occurring during high-risk traffic periods. A new study by the law firm Ferrer Poirot Feller analyzed different car models to identify

The research compared 25 family-oriented cars across six safety categories: crash protection , child seat compatibility, number of child seats possible, total passenger capacity, customer complaints, and affordability. Each vehicle got a score from 1-100 based on how well it performed across all these safety factors.

Here’s a look at the 10 safest family vehicles of 2025:

Vehicle Category Crash Safetiness Starting Price (USD) Child Seat Ease-of-Use and Safety Rating Child Seat Number Mazda CX-90 3-Row SUV 100 38,045 Good+ 5 Audi Q7 3-Row SUV 100 60,500 Good+ 5 Honda Accord Sedan 100 28,295 Good+ 3 Mazda CX-50 2-Row SUV 100 30,500 Good+ 2 Kia Telluride 3-Row SUV 100 36,390 Good 2 Toyota Camry Sedan 100 28,700 Good 3 Honda Pilot 3-Row SUV 90 40,200 Good + 4 Subaru Ascent 3-Row SUV 90 39,995 Good+ 2 Toyota Sienna Minivan 80 39,485 Good + 5 Hyundai Tucson 2-Row SUV 100 28,705 Acceptable 2

Mazda CX-90 ranks first as America’s safest family vehicle. This three-row SUV has 100/100 crash test results while accommodating up to 8 passengers and offering capacity for 5 child seats. Priced at 38K, the CX-90 shows a “Good+” child seat installation rating and records no complaints from customers.

The Audi Q7 ranks as the second-best family vehicle. Like Mazda, the Q7 comes with strong scores in crash protection and offers room for 5 child seats. The luxury SUV (listed at 60K) registers only 6 complaints while earning the “Good+” rating for child seat.

Honda Accord takes third place as the only sedan type among high-ranked vehicles. At just 28K, it’s the cheapest car in the top 10, yet still scores high in crash tests. The Accord fits 3 car seats despite being smaller and has twice as few complaints as an average family vehicle.

CX-50 lands in fourth position, giving Mazda two vehicles in the top five. This compact SUV comes in at 30K while delivering the highest crash safety ratings. Offering 2 child seats, the CX-50 recorded only 10 safety complaints, among the lowest figures in the study.

In the fifth place is the Kia Telluride. Selling at 36K, this three-row SUV shows a maximum crash protection rating and offers flexible seating for 7-8 passengers. The model also holds a standard “Good” rating for child seat installation and provides space for two child seats.

Next comes the Toyota Camry. Starting at 28K, the Camry almost matches the Accord’s price range while providing identical crash protection. With 3 child seat support and a “Good” installation rating, the Camry posts only 4 safety complaints.

The Honda Pilot sits in seventh place for families wanting a larger vehicle. This 40K SUV makes room for 7 to 8 passengers and posts good results in crash tests. The Pilot also has the capacity to fit 4 car seats.

Subaru Ascent ranks eighth among family-friendly vehicles. Costing 40K, the three-row SUV scored 90 points in crash tests and saw only 4 complaints from customers. The car offers seating for up to 8 passengers and allows for two child seats.

The Toyota Sienna follows next. Similar to Ascent, this minivan is also priced at 40K, offering 5 child seats and room for 8 people in total. The vehicle scored 80 points in crash tests and has just 1 customer complaint among its fleet.

The Hyundai Tucson completes the list of the top 10 safest family-friendly cars. The Tucson is currently valued at around 28K, providing maximum possible protection during crashes. The 2-row vehicle fits 2 child seats and records very few complaints.

“One of the most overlooked factors in family car safety is how parents actually use the vehicle day to day,” says Joe Poirot from Ferrer Poirot Feller. “Simple things like making sure child seats are installed correctly and keeping up with regular maintenance can make just as much difference as the safety features built into the car. Families also need to think about long-term use: how easy it is to adjust seats as kids grow, whether the car has space for strollers or sports gear, and how comfortable it is for longer trips.”