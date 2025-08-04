3TENX Hydrify Gloss Mist Takes the Spotlight at Bangalore- A Game-Changing, Multi-Benefit Styling Essential

Bangalore, August 4, 2025 — Haircare gets a sleek upgrade as 3TENX, the clean, performance-first haircare brand, spotlighted its hero product the Hydrify Gloss Mist through an immersive salon experience in Bangalore. Held at one of the city’s top salons, the event brought together leading stylists and beauty insiders for a hands-on deep dive into the cult-favourite product that delivers glass-like shine, frizz control, and 10+ benefits in a single spray.

Born in India’s leading salons, 3TENX is a brand rooted in real-world performance. Loved by professional stylists, every 3TENX product is designed to deliver visible results with no compromise. The name “3TENX” stands for three times the efficacy and ten amazing benefits– a promise that defines the brand’s approach to high-functioning, fuss-free haircare.

With its science-backed formulations and clean beauty credentials, 3TENX Gloss Mist is an ultra-light, multi-tasking hair mist that does it all: from giving instant shine and controlling frizz to protecting hair from heat (up to 232°C), UV exposure and even color protection. Infused with the goodness of raspberry seed oil and jojoba seed oil, the Gloss Mist is vegan, cruelty-free and free from sulfates, parabens, mineral oil and drying alcohols. The result is hair that looks sleek, feels soft and remains healthy.

Bangalore continues to be a key market for 3TENX, thanks to its beauty-forward, trend-savvy audience. The city’s climate, particularly its humidity, presents unique haircare challenges making it a perfect setting to showcase the multi-benefit power of the Hydrify Gloss Mist and one of its 10 benefits that includes working against humidity, keeping your hair sleek and frizz-free even in damp conditions. With a thriving community of stylists, content creators, and early adopters, Bangalore salons offered the ideal platform for an experiential introduction to this high-performance solution tailored for modern hair needs.

“The 3TENX Gloss Mist is more than just a styling product,” said Aankith Aroraa, CEO & Founder of 3TENX. “It’s our answer to the everyday need for glass-like shine, frizz control, ultimate protection and, in total, more than 10 benefits. Made for all hair types, it captures the heart of what 3TENX stands for: real results, for real people with no fuss. The 3TENX Hydrify Gloss Mist will help you flaunt hair that feels as good as it looks.”

Clinically proven to reduce frizz by 83%*, reduces dryness by 80%*,boost shine by 71%*, and improve manageability and smoothness by over 61%*, Gloss Mist is already being hailed as a must-have for anyone who wants effortless, salon-like results at home. It is suitable for all hair types, including colored, treated, or damaged hair and can be used any time of the day!

3TENX Gloss Mist is now available for purchase on Nykaa, Amazon, Tira, and the official 3TENX website, and all leading salons priced at ₹1,800 for 150ml.