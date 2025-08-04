Bone & Joint Day Celebrated with Free Health Checkup Camp at MSS Hospital

Delhi, 04th August 2025: On the occasion of Bone & Joint Day, MSS Hospital, in collaboration with Kadambini Charitable Trust and APARC Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., successfully organized a Free Bone & Joint Health Checkup Camp under the esteemed guidance of Prof. Dr. Shankar Acharya, Senior Spine Surgeon (Sir Ganga Ram Hospital) and Trustee, Kadambini Charitable Trust.

The camp received an overwhelming response, with over 100 patients benefiting from expert consultations, diagnostic services, and awareness sessions. Patients received personalized advice on spine and joint health, preventive care, and available treatment options.

The health camp featured expert consultations by renowned specialists Dr. Shankar Acharya and Dr. Satish Pal, Head of the Department of Physiotherapy at MSS Hospital. Attendees benefited from free Bone Densitometry (BMD) testing, along with on-site blood pressure and blood sugar screenings. Comprehensive foot and posture analysis was conducted to assess musculoskeletal health. Registered patients also received free essential medicines. Additionally, an informative awareness session was held, focusing on osteoporosis and degenerative joint conditions, emphasizing early detection and preventive care.

Dr. Shankar Acharya also delivered a powerful awareness talk on Spine Health and Surgery, emphasizing the importance of early diagnosis, posture correction, and lifestyle modifications in preventing spinal disorders and chronic back pain.

Dr. Satish Pal, Senior Consultant Physiotherapist, educated attendees on the vital role of physical therapy and exercise in managing osteoporosis and other bone and joint conditions.

During the camp, three patients from underprivileged backgrounds were identified with severe spine conditions requiring surgery. Kadambini Charitable Trust (KCT), along with its partner initiative KOST, has assured support and assistance for their surgical treatment, ensuring access to quality care irrespective of financial limitations.

This initiative was made possible with the generous support of APARC Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., Kadambini Charitable Trust, and the Indian Orthopaedic Association, reflecting their ongoing commitment to community welfare and preventive healthcare.

MSS Hospital extends heartfelt gratitude to all volunteers, doctors, staff members, and attendees for making this noble health initiative a resounding success.