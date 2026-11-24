Health plan compliance requires employers and HR professionals to monitor federal regulations, payroll deductions, employee eligibility, and benefits documentation. Even minor administrative errors can create reporting problems, coverage disruptions, and potential financial penalties. Regular reviews help organizations identify these risks before they affect employees.

Effective employee benefits compliance involves more than annual enrollment. Employers must maintain accurate records, follow ACA requirements, manage COBRA notifications, and meet ERISA reporting obligations. The jsbenefitsgroup supports these responsibilities through benefits administration, compliance testing, and HR consulting.

1. Skipping ACA Affordability Checks

Incorrect employee contributions can create ACA compliance problems for applicable large employers (ALEs). The affordability threshold is 9.96% for 2026 and increases to 10.22% for 2027 under IRS Revenue Procedure 2026-26.

Employers should:

Use safe harbors: Apply W-2 wages, rate of pay, or federal poverty guidelines.

Review payroll: Recalculate employee contributions before each plan year.

Monitor eligibility: Maintain accurate full-time employee records.

For example, an incorrect payroll deduction following a salary adjustment can affect affordability calculations.

JS Benefits Group support: ACA affordability testing, employee tracking, and Forms 1094-C and 1095-C reporting assistance.

2. Ignoring COBRA and Termination Notices

Delayed COBRA notifications can prevent former employees and eligible dependents from accessing continuation coverage. Employers generally have 30 days to notify plan administrators of qualifying events. Election notices are generally due within 14 days after notification, or 44 days when the employer is also the administrator. Beneficiaries generally receive 60 days to elect coverage.

Employers should:

Track qualifying events and employment changes.

Meet applicable notification deadlines.

Reconcile employee records with insurance carriers.

JS Benefits Group support: COBRA administration, qualifying-event tracking, participant communications, enrollment assistance, and premium administration.

3. Leaving ERISA Plan Documents Outdated

Outdated Summary Plan Descriptions (SPDs), missing amendments, and incomplete records can create ERISA compliance problems during Department of Labor reviews. Certain failures to provide requested documents can trigger statutory penalties.

Employers should:

Update SPDs when plan provisions change.

Maintain written Section 125 plan documents.

Distribute required notices and amendments on time.

JS Benefits Group support: ERISA documentation, wrap documents, SPDs, plan amendments, participant notices, and recordkeeping assistance.

4. Breaking High-Deductible HSA Rules

Employers offering Health Savings Accounts must ensure their associated High-Deductible Health Plans (HDHPs) meet IRS requirements. For 2026, minimum deductibles are $1,700 for self-only and $3,400 for family coverage. Maximum out-of-pocket expenses are $8,500 and $17,000, respectively.

HSA eligibility also depends on other coverage, Medicare enrollment, and dependent status. General-purpose FSAs can disqualify individuals, while qualifying limited-purpose arrangements may be permitted.

Employers should:

Verify HDHP deductible limits.

Review employee eligibility before contributions.

Check FSA and HRA arrangements.

JS Benefits Group support: HSA, FSA, HRA, and Section 125 administration and compliance assistance.

5. Missing Employee Benefits Reporting Deadlines

Late or incomplete filings can expose plan sponsors to regulatory penalties. Form 5500 generally must be filed by the last day of the seventh month following the plan year, unless an extension applies.

The DOL’s maximum penalty for certain Form 5500 reporting failures is $2,739 per day. Actual assessments depend on the applicable statutory provision and circumstances.

Requirement Responsibility Form 5500 Annual ERISA reporting SBC Required coverage disclosures CHIP notice Medicaid and CHIP assistance information

JS Benefits Group support: Form 5500 assistance, ACA reporting, required notices, and compliance calendar management.

6. Overlooking Carrier and Funding Shifts

Changing insurance carriers or adopting level-funded and self-funded arrangements can increase benefits administration responsibilities. Marsh’s 2026 employer health plan survey reported a 7.3% increase in average employer-sponsored health benefit costs.

Employers should:

Review funding arrangements before implementation.

Reconcile carrier invoices and payroll deductions.

Assign responsibility for claims and compliance administration.

For example, inconsistent eligibility files during a carrier transition can cause employees to experience coverage discrepancies.

JS Benefits Group support: Benefits benchmarking, plan design, carrier coordination, funding analysis, and billing reconciliation.

7. Neglecting Nondiscrimination and Leave Rules

Employee benefit plans must follow applicable nondiscrimination requirements. Incorrect eligibility classifications or inconsistent leave administration can create compliance exposure.

Employers should:

Conduct applicable Section 125 nondiscrimination testing.

Review eligibility and contribution structures.

Maintain health coverage during qualifying FMLA leave under applicable rules.

JS Benefits Group support: Section 125 compliance, benefits administration, and fractional HR services.

Building Reliable Employee Benefits Compliance Habits

Regular compliance reviews help employers identify payroll discrepancies, missed notices, and outdated documentation. Maintaining a compliance calendar, monitoring eligibility, and reconciling carrier records can reduce administrative risks. JS Benefits Group supports these processes through ongoing benefits administration and compliance services.

Maintaining Long-Term Compliance Confidence

Effective employee benefits compliance requires consistent ACA monitoring, ERISA reporting, COBRA administration, and accurate documentation. Proactive oversight helps employers reduce avoidable errors and maintain dependable employee benefit programs.

FAQs

What is the 2027 ACA affordability percentage?

It is 10.22%, according to IRS Revenue Procedure 2026-26. The 2026 threshold is 9.96%.

What are the main COBRA notification deadlines?

Employers generally have 30 days to notify plan administrators of qualifying events. Election notices generally follow within 14 days, or 44 days in certain circumstances.

Why should employers update ERISA documents?

Updated documents reflect current plan provisions, eligibility rules, and participant rights, reducing documentation and compliance risks.

What makes an HDHP eligible for HSA contributions?

It must satisfy IRS deductible and out-of-pocket limits. Individuals must also meet additional HSA eligibility requirements.

How does JS Benefits Group support employer compliance?

It provides ACA testing, COBRA administration, ERISA documentation, reporting assistance, benefits consulting, and HR support.