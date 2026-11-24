Xiao brings extensive experience in China’s professional audio market and longstanding relationships with dealers and systems integrators to the role

Peavey Commercial Audio has appointed Ryan Xiao as Sales Manager for China. He will lead sales and channel development for the company’s Crest Audio and MediaMatrix brands, working with dealers and systems integrators to support existing installations and identify opportunities for new projects.

Xiao joins Peavey Commercial Audio after a long tenure at Guangzhou Ruifeng, a major player in South China’s professional audio market since 1993. The company represented brands including Harman, Bose and MediaMatrix before establishing its own professional audio brand, LAX. His time with Ruifeng gave him a close understanding of how dealers and integrators across China specify, deploy and support professional audio systems.

“Ryan knows the Chinese market well and has spent years building relationships with the people who deliver professional audio projects there,” said Akshay Vaidya of Peavey Commercial Audio. “His familiarity with MediaMatrix gives him a great starting point as we reconnect with partners and introduce them to the latest developments across Crest Audio and MediaMatrix. We’re delighted to welcome him to the team and look forward to supporting him as he gets out to meet our partners.”

Xiao will work with partners across China to introduce recently launched and upcoming products, including its latest MediaMatrix SCION platform.