A Journey Through Lucknow’s Culinary Heritage at Mynt, Vivanta Chennai, IT Expressway

Bringing the culinary legacy of Lucknow to Chennai, Vivanta Chennai, IT Expressway presents Walk into the Flavours of Awadh, a special celebration at Mynt, the all-day dining restaurant. Celebrated for its royal kitchens and refined culinary traditions, Awadhi cuisine is a harmonious blend of aromatic spices, slow-cooked delicacies and rich, indulgent flavours.

The experience begins with refreshing traditional beverages and comforting shorbas before moving on to the celebrated kebabs of Awadh. Savour the exquisite Galavat ke Kebab, delicately spiced minced lamb medallions pan-fried to achieve a tender, melt-in-the-mouth texture, or the Hara Tawa Kebab, a flavourful vegetarian preparation of spinach, chana dal and aromatic spices. Other tempting offerings include the Murg Hasina Kebab, a succulent chicken seekh kebab enlivened with green chillies, and Khoya Khubani ke Kebab, where the gentle sweetness of apricot and khoya lends a distinctive touch to a vegetarian delicacy.

The main course brings the richness of Nawabi cuisine to the table, with an enticing selection of meat, seafood and vegetarian specialities. Relish the Murg Awadhi Korma, featuring boneless chicken enveloped in a velvety cashew and onion gravy, or the Kundan Kaliya, where succulent lamb is simmered in a fragrant saffron and yellow chilli gravy, covered with golden leaf and almonds. Seafood lovers can savour Machali ka Qorma, with juicy fish in a rich onion-based gravy, while the Jhinge ka Salan offers prawns marinated, lightly fried and finished in an aromatic Awadhi gravy. Vegetarian highlights include Dum Aloo Lucknowi, with potatoes stuffed with cottage cheese, khoya and nuts, and Khumb Palak Methi, bringing together button mushrooms, creamy spinach and the distinctive fragrance of kasuri methi.

No Awadhi feast is complete without the fragrant allure of basmati rice and the pleasure of freshly prepared breads. The festival features the traditional Murg Zaffrani Pulao, where tender chicken and delicate saffron notes come together in a fragrant rice preparation, alongside the richly layered Dum ki Gosht Biryani, slow-cooked with succulent lamb, basmati rice, cardamom, mint and saffron. At the live bread counter, warm Sheermal, a soft, saffron-scented bread baked in the tandoor, and flaky Warqui Paratha, with its delicate layers, provide the perfect accompaniment to the rich gravies.

Guests can savour the traditional Awadhi desserts including Shahi Tukra, golden-fried bread soaked in saffron-infused milk and crowned with thickened sweet milk, pistachios and silver leaf and Malai Paan, a delicate Lucknowi sweet of paper-thin cream folded into the shape of a betel leaf and filled with dry fruits and crystalline sugar. Other sweet temptations include the chilled, nut-studded Rabdi Lachhedar, with its luscious layers of reduced milk, and Badam Halwa, a rich almond delicacy delicately perfumed with cardamom and saffron.

Join us at Mynt, Vivanta Chennai, IT Expressway and experience the distinctive culinary heritage of Lucknow!

Mynt, Vivanta Chennai, IT Expressway | Until October 25, 2026 | Dinner Buffet |