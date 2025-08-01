Mumbai, 01st August 2025: Globus Fashion, known for its stylish and ethereal ethnic wear rooted in Indian heritage, announces the launch of its Raksha Bandhan special collection – DORIYAAN. A limited-edition festive collection, DORIYAAN blends traditional accents with contemporary silhouettes, offering a fresh take on festive fashion. It’s only fair that you celebrate your sibling , every moment you’ve lifted each other up and moments where you’ve fallen together by wearing something as beautiful and pure as your bond .

Designed to reflect the many moods of Indian femininity — joyful, bold, graceful, and grounded — the collection captures the emotional essence of Raksha Bandhan while embracing evolving fashion sensibilities. With styles that will force even your brother to admit you look beautiful , these pieces are crafted for ease, elegance, and movement — ideal for everything from morning rituals to evening celebrations. Whether it be forcing him to smile for a picture or stuffing his face with mithai everything looks better when you are wearing Globus.

Key Highlights of the DORIYAAN Collection:

Foil-printed florals and abstract motifs in pastels, jewel tones, and earthy hues that compliments every sister around the world. Delicate zari embroidery, Gota lace, and subtle metallic embellishments so that the rakhi doesn’t steal your spotlight .Luxe fabrics including Viscose-Silk blends, Tissue, Georgette, and structured Chinon because you are the princess of the house .Modern silhouettes like dhoti-style jumpsuits, halter-neck dresses, and versatile co-ord sets featuring a rich colour palette consisting of Mustard, Emerald, Blush Pink, Navy, and Regal Red

“This Raksha Bandhan, we wanted to honour the spirit of women who express themselves authentically — rooted, radiant, and effortlessly confident,” said Ranganath Kuppur, CEO, Globus Fashion Pvt Ltd. “DORIYAAN is a tribute to that spirit — festive yet unfussy, detailed and wearable.”

With comfort-driven, versatile fashion, DORIYAAN arrives at just the right moment — offering pieces that blend tradition with contemporary ease. With Raksha Bandhan marking the onset of the festive season . As you place the Kumkum , recalling all the pranks , laughs , fights and cries you’ve experienced together , there is one thing helping make the moment perfect – A beautiful piece from DORIYAAN , with impeccable embroidery and stunning lace, on you .