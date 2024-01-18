ACHEMA and the Indo-German Chamber of Commerce announce a session on Navigating Industrial Growth

18 January 2024, Mumbai – On behalf of ACHEMA, the world forum and leading show for the process industries, The Indo-German Chamber of Commerce extends a special invitation to industry professionals, decision-makers, and enthusiasts to attend the thought-provoking session – “ACHEMA 2024: Catalysts of Change – Navigating Industrial Growth and Sustainable Development” in Mumbai, India. Organised as part of ACHEMA’s Asia-Pacific Roadshow, the pre-event presentation and networking session is scheduled for 30 January 2024.

The two-hour session will feature distinguished speakers, including Achim Fabig, Consul General, German Consulate General, Mumbai; Andreas Konert, Head of Business Development and Sales; and Ute Brockmann, Deputy Director General, Indo-German Chamber of Commerce. It will focus on the Pharma and Chemical industries in India, sharing insights on India’s pathways for industrial growth and sustainable development in process industries, and the transformative journey that the country is currently undertaking.

As a run-up to the upcoming ACHEMA 2024 in Frankfurt, Germany, the session will emphasise their role as ideal platforms for “inspiring strong connections” between process industry experts, decision-makers, and solution providers. It aims to shed light on the critical theme of “Navigating Industrial Growth and Sustainable Development” within the Indian landscape.

Andreas Konert, Head of Business Development & Sales for DECHEMA Ausstellungs-GmbH said, “This event is not just a presentation; it’s a platform for fostering connections, sharing knowledge, and paving the way for sustainable development. We believe that the collaboration between ACHEMA and the Indo-German Chamber of Commerce will facilitate a deeper understanding of the transformative changes occurring in the Indian Pharma and Chemical industry”.

As India takes centre stage in innovative advancements across pharmaceuticals, biotech, chemicals, food processing, and healthcare, the discussion will delve into how these industries can contribute to welfare, well-being, and sustainability. Attendees will have the chance to engage with industry leaders, gain valuable insights, and contribute to the ongoing discourse on sustainable industrial growth.

The session does not include any commercials for participation. You can confirm your participation by filling out the RSVP form here.

Session Details

• Date: January 30th, 2024

• City: Mumbai

• Time: 10:30 AM to 11:00 AM Registration

11:00 AM to 12:30 PM Presentation

12:30 PM onwards Networking Lunch