Acquaint Softtech Opens Doors in New Zealand

Highland, CA, July 07, 2024 — Acquaint Softtech is a leading provider of innovative software solutions. They proudly announced the expansion of its operations with the opening of a new office in New Zealand. This strategic move marks a significant milestone in Acquaint Softtech’s growth and commitment to delivering exceptional service to its global clientele.

With a new office in Auckland, they expand their global footprint with an existing presence in California, USA, and Ashford, United Kingdom. Besides this, their head office is in Ahmedabad, India.

Acquaint Softtech specializes in MEAN and MERN stack development, with a strong focus on the Laravel framework for custom software and web development. The company is an official Laravel Partner, hence well-equipped to handle diverse project requirements, ensuring that clients receive tailor-made solutions that align with their business objectives.

The new Auckland office will serve as a hub for Acquaint Softtech’s operations in the region, enabling the company to provide more localized support and faster response times to its clients. The move is part of the company’s broader strategy to enhance its service delivery capabilities, foster closer client relationships, and drive innovation in software development.

Quote from Company CEO (Mukesh Ram):

“Opening our IT office in Auckland is a thrilling advancement for Acquaint Softtech. New Zealand presents a vibrant and innovative market with a high demand for top-tier software development services. By establishing a presence here, we are committed to delivering exceptional value and expertise to local businesses, helping them navigate the complexities of technology implementation with cost-effective, high-quality solutions. This expansion aligns perfectly with our vision of empowering businesses globally through efficient and scalable IT solutions.”

Acquaint Softtech’s expansion into New Zealand is expected to benefit various industries, including Proptech, Edutech, Fintech, and eCommerce. Notable success stories include partnerships with Great Colorado Homes, Real School, Superfi, Elite, and Tyro Technologies, where Acquaint Softtech’s solutions have driven substantial cost savings and operational efficiencies.