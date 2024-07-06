Chetu Promotes Pravin Vazirani to Assistant Vice President of Growth

Sunrise, FL, July 06, 2024 — Chetu, a global software solutions and support services provider, today announced the promotion of Pravin Vazirani to Assistant Vice President of Growth.

“Pravin’s deep understanding of the software industry, combined with his strategic vision and leadership, make him the perfect fit for this role,” said Atal Bansal, Founder and CEO of Chetu. “His proven track record of driving growth and fostering innovation will be invaluable as Chetu continues to expand its global footprint.”

Previously Assistant Vice President of Operations, Pravin now will focus on accelerating the company’s overall growth trajectory. He will work with various teams, including Operations, Sales, Marketing, Partnerships, and Administrative (Accounts), to identify and capitalize on new growth opportunities. Pravin will also oversee newly formed teams, including Solutions Engineers, the Growth Management Office (GMO), and a Strategic Growth Council focused on expanding growth within existing customer accounts.

Pravin brings to his new position over two decades of progressive experience in the IT industry. He has a proven record of developing innovative approaches to Digital Transformation, Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning, Blockchain, and DevOps. His expertise will be instrumental in guiding Chetu’s growth strategy and strengthening its current position as a leading software solutions provider.

“I am honored and excited to take on this new role at Chetu,” Vazirani said. “I am passionate about driving growth and believe that Chetu has tremendous potential for continued expansion. I look forward to working with our talented team to create new opportunities, forge strategic partnerships, and deliver exceptional value to our clients.”