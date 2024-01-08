Acumen Appoints Raji Sogamaur as Country Director for Malaysia

8th January 2024: Acumen, part of the Sannam S4 Group, are proud to announce the appointment of Raji Sogamaur as the new Country Director for Malaysia, bringing over 17 years of extensive experience in the education industry. Raji’s remarkable career spans Corporate Marketing, PR and Communications, Business Development, and Student Recruitment.

In her previous roles, Raji demonstrated her proficiency by driving market expansion across Southeast Asia, South Asia, and Australasia. Her strategic vision and leadership have consistently contributed to the growth and success of educational institutions in diverse regions.

Before joining Acumen, Raji played a pivotal role at Swinburne University of Technology, Sarawak. As a key figure leading a large team of marketing, student recruitment, and admissions professionals, she spearheaded a strategic realignment that resulted in significant growth in both revenue and student numbers. As a valued member of the executive group, Raji actively contributed to shaping and executing the university’s strategic initiatives in collaboration with senior members.

During her tenure at RCSI & UCD Malaysia Campus, an Irish Medical Foreign Branch Campus, Raji led the Corporate Marketing, PR & Communications, and Student Recruitment Teams. Her strategic contributions were instrumental in driving revenue growth for the university. Raji successfully spearheaded the restructuring of the corporate marketing team, emphasising the hiring, training, and retention of a high-performing group of marketers and communications specialists.

One of her significant achievements was leading the rebranding exercise when the university attained Foreign Branch Campus Status in 2018. Raji’s responsibilities also extended to fostering strategic partnerships for the university. Through close collaboration with the Irish Embassy, Foundation Schools, and other stakeholders, she worked tirelessly to enhance the institution’s reputation.

Having lived in Singapore for more than nine years, Raji brings a wealth of experience working in cross-cultural settings and highly matrixed organisations. Her collaborative efforts extended beyond borders, involving partnerships with universities in the UK, Australia, Germany, and Ireland.

“We are thrilled to welcome Raji Sogamaur to the Acumen family as our Country Director for Malaysia. Her rich background in education and impressive track record of driving growth align seamlessly with our mission. Raji’s strategic acumen and leadership skills make her a valuable addition to our team,” said Adrian Mutton, Acumen Founder and Executive Chairman.

Raji’s appointment comes at an exciting time for Acumen, as the organisation continues to strengthen its presence in the education sector. Her leadership is expected to play a pivotal role in driving forward Acumen’s commitment to delivering exceptional value to its clients and partners.

ACUMEN, part of Sannam S4 Group, is committed to helping globally-ambitious university and education partners enter, explore and expand in South Asia, South East Asia, and beyond. We offer a dedicated range of services to drive recruitment, student enrolment, develop strategic partnerships, and research collaboration. As a result, we act as an extension of your brand, by connecting you with the world’s best students, utilising strategic international education opportunities, understanding your ideal market through research and insights, and help mitigate any risks along the way. We operate in over 20 countries, with more than 250 industry practitioners with deep local knowledge and global expertise. We help navigate a competitive education landscape from end to end, while always prioritising your success.