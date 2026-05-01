Renault India sales doubles in April at 5413 units

Chandigarh, May 01, 2026: Renault India, a wholly owned subsidiary of the French automaker Renault Group, has started FY 2026 on a strong note, registering an impressive year-on-year growth of 108% in April 2026. The company recorded total domestic wholesales of 5,413 units, more than doubling from 2,602 units sold in April 2025.

The robust performance reflects sustained double‑digit growth witnessed since the launch of the new‑generation Renault Triber and Kiger in September 2025. Adding to this momentum, the newly launched Renault Duster has received strong market response, with demand picking up in the very first week of the commencement of deliveries in the later part of April.

Responding to this continuous robust growth in demand, the carmaker has been expanding its network, recently it opened a new’R store and a workshop in Ranchi. The total sales and service touch points have increased to 638.