Eros Wellness Launches India’s First Sovereign AI-Powered Preventive Primary Healthcare Clinic in Gandhinagar

GANDHINAGAR, GUJARAT — 1 May 2026 In a deployment of sovereign AI infrastructure, Eros Wellness announced the launch of an AI-enabled Preventive Primary Healthcare Clinic (PHC) at Ayushman Arogya Mandir, Sector 3, Gandhinagar. Developed by Eros Innovation, the clinic serves as a physical node of a digital health system integrating multimodal artificial intelligence, cognitive health intelligence, and clinical diagnostics into public primary care.

The launch was inaugurated in the presence of Smt. Meera Patel, Mayor of Gandhinagar, Smt. Ritaben Patel, MLA, Gandhinagar, and Dr. Sanket Panchasara, along with civic officials, healthcare stakeholders, and community representatives. The clinic operates as an access point for preventive care and provides 30+ health screenings in under 1 minute. It is designed to connect localized health data with broader public health systems.

The platform includes a Digital Health Passport for continuous healthcare monitoring. Each individual visiting the clinic activates a digital health identity through the Eros Universe app. The passport enables longitudinal health tracking across visits and is designed for interoperability with the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) and other national digital health systems. Data management follows the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023. At the core of the clinic is a multimodal AI system designed to assess health using multiple data inputs.

The system includes contactless facial analysis to generate biomarker indicators such as heart rate, stress markers, blood pressure proxies, and cardiovascular signals. It also performs cross-analysis of physiological, biometric, and diagnostic data to identify risk patterns and detect early signs of disease. The platform incorporates Prakriti-based constitutional profiling using Ayurvedic categories such as Vata, Pitta, and Kapha, alongside modern diagnostics. It also includes the Eros Biocare Brain Intelligence Framework, which generates a Brain Health Score (0–100) to assess cognitive performance, neural efficiency, and potential risk of decline using cognitive testing, physiological signals, behavioral analysis, and voice-based inputs.

In addition to standard biomarkers, the clinic provides AI-led preventive screening, including face scan biomarker analysis, health risk stratification, cognitive assessment, constitutional profiling, and personalized wellness recommendations. “The launch of India’s first Eros Wellness AI Clinic in Gandhinagar marks a milestone for public healthcare innovation. By bringing AI-powered preventive diagnostics into primary healthcare, the clinic is expected to improve early detection and access to preventive care,” said Smt. Meera Patel, Mayor of Gandhinagar. “This initiative represents the introduction of an AI-powered preventive healthcare clinic as part of a broader health intelligence platform. The aim is to expand access to preventive care systems across regions,” said Manju Lulla, Founder, Eros Wellness. “Preventive healthcare is a key direction for public health systems. The integration of AI-based screening and diagnostics at the primary care level is expected to improve accessibility and enable earlier detection of health risks,” said Smt. Ritaben Patel, MLA, Gandhinagar.

“The clinic supports a shift from treatment-focused care to preventive care. It combines biometric AI with constitutional profiling to generate actionable health insights and is designed as a scalable model for broader healthcare systems,” said Dr. Shilpa Desai, CEO, Eros Wellness Research & Development. The platform is designed to integrate with existing healthcare infrastructure.

Its intended functions include early disease detection, population-level health data analysis, reduced burden on tertiary hospitals, improved clinical decision-making, and scalable preventive care delivery. The Gandhinagar clinic is the first deployment in a broader network planned by Eros Wellness to expand AI-based preventive healthcare systems. The initiative is supported by collaboration with the Centre for Cancer Epidemiology (CCE), Tata Memorial Centre (TMC), Mumbai, under the Gujarat CARES 2025 program, which focuses on population-scale longitudinal health studies and early detection using AI. “The integration of AI-driven screening and early risk identification into primary care can contribute to improved disease prevention and population health outcomes,” said Dr. Pankaj Chaturvedi, Director, Centre for Cancer Epidemiology, Tata Memorial Centre, Mumbai.