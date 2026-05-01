NAB launches Café Beyond Eyes at R.K. Puram; Food Cart Concept to Be Launched Soon

Chef Ashwani Unveils Food Cart Menu Ahead of Launch and Leads Transformational Culinary Masterclass

New Delhi, May 1st, 2026: In a significant step towards fostering inclusion and creating sustainable livelihood opportunities,

National Association for the Blind (NAB) successfully launched Café Beyond Eyes, a unique café operated entirely by visually impaired youth, at Sector 5, R.K. Puram, New Delhi.

Building on this mission, NAB in association with Tatsat foundation today announced the Food Cart concept, with the goal of generating employment for 500 visually impaired individuals over the next five years.

Tatsat Foundation has engaged the renowned celebrity Chef Ashwini Kumar Singh, to provide culinary education and professional training to visually impaired individuals at National Association for the Blind (NAB), helping them build precision, strengthen muscle memory, and develop the technical competencies required for a career in professional kitchens through sustained practice and structured instruction.

·Chef Ashwani Unveils Food Cart Menu Ahead of Launch. TheMenu for the upcoming food cart has been thoughtfully curated by Chef Ashwini, with robust standard operating procedures for preparation and service tailored to the unique requirements of visually impaired staff. Designed to balance operational efficiency with culinary appeal, the offering blends familiar comfort food with Indian specialties.

Café Beyond Eyes, a pioneering social impact initiative designed to empower visually impaired and underprivileged individuals through skill development in culinary arts. The launch event, held on May 1, 2026, witnessed the presence of stakeholders, supporters, and members of the community, who gathered to celebrate this impactful initiative.

The highlight of the occasion was renowned celebrity chef Ashwani Singh led an engaging and hands-on culinary masterclass for the first cohort of trainees, demonstrating how practical skills, discipline, and self-belief can pave the path to independence and economic empowerment. Focusing on sensory-driven cooking techniques, the training emphasized the use of touch, aroma, sound, and taste as primary tools in the kitchen. During the live sessions, Chef Ashwani Kumar Singh demonstrated how culinary excellence can be achieved beyond visual cues, encouraging the participants to trust their instincts and refine their sensory abilities. As part of the culinary masterclass, Chef Ashwini has also introduced the young visually impaired chefs to the Vedic concept of Tasir—the intrinsic heating or cooling nature of ingredients and foods. By understanding these traditional principles, the trainees are better equipped to create meals that are not only flavourful, but also balanced, nourishing, and comforting.

Speaking on the occasion, Celebrity Chef Ashwani said,“Cooking is an art driven by passion, discipline, and sensory understanding rather than sight alone. When we remove the dependence on vision, we discover how powerful the other senses truly are. These young chefs are not defined by limitation, but by their extraordinary ability to adapt, learn, and excel. Working with these visually impaired students fundamentally transformed my understanding of cooking and I’m thankful to Tatsat Foundation and NAB for giving me this opportunity. It has reaffirmed that culinary arts are not purely visual—they are deeply sensory. In many cases, visually impaired students develop heightened awareness of touch, smell, and sound, often demonstrating extraordinary sensory precision. This experience has made me a more mindful chef and teacher, reinforcing that in great cooking, precision is not merely seen—it is felt”.

Café Beyond Eyes has been conceptualized as more than just a food and beverage space. It is designed as a platform for empowerment, awareness, and social change, where visually impaired youth can gain hands-on experience, build careers, and integrate into the mainstream workforce with dignity. The participating youth have undergone structured culinary training by celebrity chef Ashwani, equipping them with essential skills in food preparation, kitchen operations, and customer service. Their journey reflects resilience and adaptability, highlighting how the right mentorship and environment can unlock untapped potential. Beyond technical instruction, the training sessions sought to instil dignity, self-reliance, and atmanirbhar mindset among trainees, underscoring the transformative role of vocational education.

On this auspicious occasion, Prashant Verma, General Secretary, National Association of the Blind (NAB), said, “The initiative reflects the true spirit of inclusion, where individuals are empowered not by sympathy but by opportunity. Café Beyond Eyes is a landmark step in proving that with the right training and environment, visually impaired individuals can perform with excellence and lead with confidence in professional spaces. Through structured training and experiential learning, the initiative aims to prepare trainees for successful integration into the workforce”.

Dr. Sumi Gupta, Director, Tatsat Foundation, said, “We are delighted to be associated with NAB’s Café Beyond Eyes, that embodies our commitment to fostering inclusive growth through education and skill development. By providing classroom education backed by practical knowledge and industry-oriented training at NAB, we seek to create pathways to dignity, financial independence, and sustainable livelihood opportunities”.

Sanjay Chaturvedi, Founder & Managing Director, Shubham Housing Development Finance Co. Ltd., said on this occasion,“We are proud to support this transformational initiative, which promotes inclusivity and financial empowerment through education in its many forms—including Braille literacy, skill-building, and industry-specific training. Café Beyond Eyes is an initiative that contributes meaningfully to building a more inclusive and sustainable society”.

The atmosphere at the launch was marked by a strong sense of purpose and optimism, as attendees experienced firsthand the confidence and capability of the café’s young operators. The initiative underscores the importance of inclusive development models that not only provide employment but also instil self-belief and independence.

With the launch of Café Beyond Eyes and the upcoming food cart initiative, NAB and Tatsat foundation continue to strengthen their commitment to impact-driven programs centered on skill development and social inclusion. It aims to expand such efforts in the future, creating greater opportunities for individuals from underserved communities.

Café Beyond Eyes ultimately stands as a testament to NAB’s belief, that true vision lies not in sight, but in determination, skill, and the courage to create one’s own path. The launch highlighted the critical role of skill development in building sustainable livelihoods and encouraged participants to recognize their abilities as strengths capable of driving long-term success.