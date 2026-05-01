‘Professional Bihar’ Campaign Launched; Awareness March Held in Patna

Patna, May 1: British Lingua on Thursday launched a statewide social campaign titled “From Labour to Leadership—Let’s Build a Professional Bihar,” calling for a shift from a labour-driven identity to a professionally empowered, skill-based ecosystem. An awareness march was also held in the Boring Road area to engage the public and spread the message of the initiative.



Addressing a gathering of students, educators, and media persons at the institute’s Boring Road premises, noted author and Managing Director Dr Birbal Jha said that Bihar’s challenge lies not in a lack of talent but in a gap in exposure, confidence, and professional skills. “Labour must evolve into leadership through skill and communication,” he asserted.

Dr Birbal Jha outlined a four-phase roadmap for the campaign, comprising awareness and mobilisation, skill and communication training, professional readiness and placement, and leadership and entrepreneurship development. He said the initiative aims to train thousands of youth in its initial phase and gradually scale up across districts.

Emphasizing communication as a critical life skill, Dr Jha noted that confidence in expression can unlock opportunities in education, employment, and enterprise. The campaign, Dr Jha added, seeks to reduce migration driven by low-skilled work by fostering professionalism, self-reliance, and leadership within the state.

British Lingua, with over three decades of experience in communication training, will act as a knowledge and training partner, extending its programmes beyond classrooms through community outreach and institutional collaboration.



Speaking as a guest of honour, Prof Manoj Kumar Mishra, Academic Director, British American University, said that hard work, skill, communication, and dedication are the true foundations of leadership. He urged youth to recognise the dignity of labour and contribute actively to nation-building through education, discipline, entrepreneurship, and innovation.

Speaking on the occasion, yet another speaker Sachin Upadhyay, Law Guru, said, “The ‘Labour to Leadership’ initiative inspires transformation, empowering Bihar’s workforce with skills, vision, and unity to build a truly professional future.”

Haridwar Thakur, a retired government school Headmaster, proposed the vote of thanks and remarked that the future of Bihar depends on its youth and their readiness to embrace a professional mindset.

The event concluded with a call for collective participation from students, parents, educators, and industry stakeholders to build a “Professional Bihar,” aligned with the broader vision of a skilled and developed India.