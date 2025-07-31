AD Ports Group, Egypt’s Ministry of Petroleum and TCM Sign MoU to Explore Joint Operation and Development of Strategic Crude Oil Storage Facilities

Abu Dhabi, UAE – 31 July 2025: AD Ports Group (ADX: ADPORTS), a leading global enabler of trade, logistics, and industry; Egypt’s Ministry of Petroleum & Mineral Resources; and TCM Project Management, a Dubai based LLC company; today signed a Memorandum of Understanding to explore joint operation and development of Egypt’s strategic crude oil storage network.

Egypt’s crude oil storage system is considered critical infrastructure within the country’s national energy value chain, strategically positioned to serve domestic and international markets.

The potential collaboration highlights AD Ports Group’s commitment to expanding its integrated ports, maritime, logistics, and industrial footprint in Egypt, one of its largest overseas markets, where it has announced approximately USD 469 million in investment commitments since 2022.

​H.E. Eng. Karim Badawi, the Minister of Petroleum & Mineral Resources for the Arab Republic of Egypt, said: “We are pleased to sign a Memorandum of Understanding with both AD Ports Group, one of our most important partners in trade and infrastructure, and TCM, to explore opportunities to maximise the value of Egypt’s advanced petroleum sector assets, particularly the strategic crude oil storage facilities, as well as to identify other areas of mutual interest. This targeted partnership falls under the second and sixth pillars of our Ministry’s integrated strategy—maximising the added value of Egypt’s petroleum sector assets and enhancing regional cooperation, especially with the United Arab Emirates, with whom we share deep and diverse ties across all energy domains, from upstream extraction and production to downstream transport, distribution, and marketing.”

Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and Group CEO, AD Ports Group, said: “This Memorandum of Understanding highlight our Group’s strategic interest in Egypt, a nation with which the United Arab Emirates enjoys deep and enduring ties. The potential joint operation and development of Egypt’s extensive crude oil storage network reflects our commitment to bringing the full strength of AD Ports Group’s integrated business model—spanning ports, maritime, logistics, economic zones, and digital solutions—through forging long-term strategic partnerships, supporting the economic and industrial objectives of the Egyptian government. Guided by the vision of our wise leadership in the UAE, we are dedicated to advancing a closer, mutually beneficial economic relationship with our partners in Egypt, to deliver tangible benefits to the Egyptian and Emirati peoples, and supporting the success of our strategic partners.”

The MoU was signed in the presence of H.E. Eng. Karim Badawi, the Minister of Petroleum & Mineral Resources for the Arab Republic of Egypt, H.E. Sherif Mahmoud Issa, Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt to the UAE; and Tamer Al Zeyadi, CEO of TCM Project Management. The MoU was signed by Ahmed Al Mutawa, Regional CEO of AD Ports Group; Nasser Shoman, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources of Egypt; and Mahmoud farrag Omran, General Manager of TCM Project Management.

The potential partnership aims to unlock new efficiencies and value creation opportunities by integrating AD Ports Group’s world-class operational expertise and digital capabilities with Egypt’s established energy infrastructure. The crude oil storage facilities are positioned to play a pivotal role in regional energy security, supply chain resilience, and the facilitation of international crude oil trade flows.

AD Ports Group’s potential joint operation and development of Egypt’s crude oil storage network aligns with its broader international expansion and diversification goals, which has made Egypt, along with Spain, one of its core set of more than 50 international markets. The Group’s five synergistic business clusters—Ports, Maritime & Shipping, Logistics, Economic Cities & Free Zones, and Digital—are uniquely positioned to deliver integrated solutions that drive economic growth, job creation, and technological advancement for Egypt and the wider region.

AD Ports Group’s proven expertise in managing complex logistics and industrial assets stems from the Group’s synergistic trade ecosystem, which optimises asset utilisation, reduces environmental impact, and supports local economies.