Steel Mahakumbh Roadshow held in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, July 31, 2025 — The Steel Mahakumbh Roadshow, a precursor to the upcoming Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 scheduled for September in Mumbai, was held in Hyderabad on Wednesday evening at Taj Deccan. The event brought together key stakeholders, experts, and industry leaders to deliberate on the future of steel in India’s evolving infrastructure landscape.

Organised by the Telangana Iron & Steel Manufacturers Association (TISMA) under AIIFA Sustainable Steel Manufacturers Association with support from the Ministry of Steel and UNDP, the roadshow focused on critical themes such as Green Steel, energy efficiency, and market outlook for the sector.

Yogesh Mandhani, President of AIIFA, noted that as the country prepares for the Maha Kumbh Mela, the role of steel in building resilient infrastructure is central to the national agenda. He added that the industry must also evolve to meet sustainability goals.

Prakash Goenka, Project Chairman, emphasised that the roadshow series aims to foster knowledge exchange and promote best practices. “Our focus is on building a greener and more efficient steel ecosystem in alignment with the infrastructure growth,” he said. He raised concerns regarding the BIS Draft Standards, specifically for steel bars. “Thanks to AIIFA’s intervention, the draft has been kept in abeyance,” Goenka noted, while urging BIS to align standards with India’s unique conditions—tropical climate, coastal regions, and high-phosphorus iron ore.

Goenka also reiterated the critical role of the secondary steel sector, which produces 65% of the nation’s steel bars, mainly through induction furnaces. This sector:

• Generates thousands of crores in tax revenue,

• Provides millions of jobs to both skilled and unskilled workers,

• Supports local economies and MSMEs,

• Reduces import dependence by utilizing domestic scrap.

“Affordable steel from this sector makes the dream of owning a home possible for millions of middle-class families,” he added. He appealed to Mr. PV Srikanth, Director & Head, BIS Hyderabad, to send favourable recommendations to BIS Delhi.

India, now the 2nd largest steel producer in the world, manufactures over 151 million tonnes of crude steel annually. It is also the largest producer of sponge iron

• Between 2016–2024, India’s steel output grew at a 5% CAGR, outpacing China (2.76%) and the global average (1.77%).

• From 2022, capacity increased by 9.14%, while consumption grew by 12.86%.

• Current installed capacity: 205 MTPA, with a vision to reach 300 MTPA by 2030 and 500 MTPA by 2047.

Yogesh Mandhani emphasized the urgent need for sustainability, skill development, and Mini Steel Plant innovation to meet future challenges.

Mr. R. Ravi Kumar, President of FTCCI, extended support for a One-Time Settlement (OTS) scheme in power and emphasised that business should not be in the hands of a few big people, indicating towards draft BIS proposal

Anil Agarwal, steel industry veteran and former FTCCI President, said that secondary steel, especially through the Induction Furnace route, is necessary for India’s sustainability, inclusive and rapid infrastructure growth. Strengthening this sector is key to achieving India’s vision of 5 trillion dollar economy and Viksit Bharat 2047.

Mr. PV Srikanth, Director & Head of BIS Hyderabad, presented updates on BIS 1786 draft standards and upcoming regulations.

The roadshow concluded with a robust presentation on India’s infrastructure boom, market opportunities, and the need for a resilient, green, and competitive steel industry